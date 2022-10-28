Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says it 'looks bad' that the 2022 World Series will have zero African American players

The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO