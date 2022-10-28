ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says it 'looks bad' that the 2022 World Series will have zero African American players

By Homero de la Fuente
 4 days ago
3d ago

A statement like that makes Dusty Baker look like a racist. Imagine if a white coach would have said he was disappointed there were no white players on the team. He would be fired the same day.

John Campbell
4d ago

Why does it look bad ? There are black players on the rosters, not just from this country. Do they not count ? Are they less black ? Sound like discrimination against blacks from other countries. Winning teams are not built thru quotas . I don't hear any outrage when their are 10 black players on a college or pro basketball court. Black youth are more inclined toward basketball and football, not baseball.

Guest
4d ago

Just because there are no black players doesn’t mean anything. Where are the Hawaiians, Mexicans, French, Canadians, Chinese players. Oh, that’s right. They are not on these two teams. Feel sorry for me because I’m black. Give me a break Jack.

