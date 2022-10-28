ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Police: Nancy Pelosi's husband injured in vicious attack by an intruder with a hammer. CNN has learned the suspect posted conspiracy theories about January 6th and the 2020 election

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 33

Donna Roberts
4d ago

I bet nancy hired someone to get rid of her husband....she is money hungry....she can never have enough money. to bad she is to old to enjoy spending it.

Reply
9
AP_000358.0cfedcd5e3734356b8e48483313e96ad.1527
4d ago

U sure his evil wife wasn’t behind it? Maybe he took her pills or got into her booze lol

Reply(4)
8
IgotoutofCA
4d ago

Fake media CNN, don’t believe a word of it!

Reply(1)
14
Related
Business Insider

Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker had hazy political ties and fell down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories about COVID-19, the global elite, and election fraud, reports say

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Police identified David DePape, a 42-year-old Berkeley, California, resident as the suspect. Online activity from DePape showed he espoused conspiratorial views, according to reports. The suspected assailant of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
BERKELEY, CA
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) responds to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. CNN anchor Dana Bash presses him on whether Republicans need to do more to reject false election conspiracies pushed by former President Trump.
Mother Jones

Experts Are Seeing a Wave of QAnon-linked Crimes. The Attack on Pelosi’s Husband Might Be the Latest.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. David DePape, the man accused of bludgeoning the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning apparently posted a lot of politically extreme things online and apparently subscribed to a lot of conspiracy theories. Among them: QAnon. According to the Associated Press, DePape wrote blog posts as recently as August 24 promoting the far-right theory:
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy