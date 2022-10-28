Police: Nancy Pelosi's husband injured in vicious attack by an intruder with a hammer. CNN has learned the suspect posted conspiracy theories about January 6th and the 2020 election

Read full article on original website
Donna Roberts
4d ago
I bet nancy hired someone to get rid of her husband....she is money hungry....she can never have enough money. to bad she is to old to enjoy spending it.
4d ago
U sure his evil wife wasn’t behind it? Maybe he took her pills or got into her booze lol
IgotoutofCA
4d ago
Fake media CNN, don’t believe a word of it!
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker had hazy political ties and fell down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories about COVID-19, the global elite, and election fraud, reports say
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Police identified David DePape, a 42-year-old Berkeley, California, resident as the suspect. Online activity from DePape showed he espoused conspiratorial views, according to reports. The suspected assailant of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Murder suspect helped victim's aunt print funeral photos at CVS, family says
Investigators arrested 50-year-old Richard M. Allen after a five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens. CNN's Jean Casarez has the chilling details family members of one of the victims shared about an encounter with the suspect in 2017.
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
Man Accused of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Left Trail of Far-Right Hate
The man who allegedly broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband Paul with a hammer appeared to ascribe to a grab bag of far-right conspiracy theories online, including Holocaust denial, election fraud, and Pizzagate. VICE News identified several blogs under the name David DePape that...
Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently attacked' during a home invasion, according to her office.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
'Disgusting': Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) responds to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. CNN anchor Dana Bash presses him on whether Republicans need to do more to reject false election conspiracies pushed by former President Trump.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
The suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi had a list of people he wanted to target, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News. David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco...
This Republican governor just showed how not to respond to Paul Pelosi's assault
Just hours removed from the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband had been attacked at the couple's San Francisco home, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on the stump for fellow Virginia Republican Yesli Vega, who is running for a House seat.
Police say Paul Pelosi attacker charged with attempted homicide
San Francisco police told reporters the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul at their residence is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.Oct. 28, 2022.
Former Capitol Police officer convicted of obstruction in Jan. 6 investigation
Oct 28 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted on Friday of obstructing an FBI investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by deleting Facebook messages he sent to a rioter afterward, federal prosecutors said.
Experts Are Seeing a Wave of QAnon-linked Crimes. The Attack on Pelosi’s Husband Might Be the Latest.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. David DePape, the man accused of bludgeoning the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning apparently posted a lot of politically extreme things online and apparently subscribed to a lot of conspiracy theories. Among them: QAnon. According to the Associated Press, DePape wrote blog posts as recently as August 24 promoting the far-right theory:
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are 'heartbroken and traumatized' in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday's violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized."
