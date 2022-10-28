ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon QB Bo Nix claims 'everybody knows' Ducks would win rematch against Georgia after Week 1 blowout

By Tyler Nettuno
 4 days ago
There have not been many more lopsided results between ranked opponents this season than Georgia’s 49-3 beatdown against Oregon in Week 1. The score probably doesn’t even do it justice.

The Ducks have rattled off six-straight wins, most recently taking down previously unbeaten UCLA. Even then, it’s been a fight for respect and consideration in the College Football Playoff race, thanks to that ugly loss.

Oregon does look significantly better, though, and that’s mostly due to the play of quarterback Bo Nix, a transfer from Auburn who has taken a massive step forward this season. He could be earning himself both Heisman and NFL draft consideration with his play.

And if there’s one person who believes in this team’s progress since Week 1, it’s Nix. He told CBS Sports that Oregon would win a rematch if the game were played tomorrow.

“Now, if we played them again tomorrow, the game would be completely different, and everybody knows that,” Nix said of the Dawgs.

Nix has never been a stranger to speaking his mind. In the same interview, he described the culture at Auburn as “intense.” After last year’s four-overtime loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Nix implied that the officials were in the tank for the Crimson Tide.

Regardless of how Oregon’s season closes out, it’s been a great story to see Nix emerge under coach Dan Lanning in Year 1.

But I’m still not sure about that one Bo.

