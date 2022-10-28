Phoebe Adams is a painter and sculptor who exhibited regularly in New York for a decade (1985–95). Three years ago, I wrote a short essay, “Response to Place: Color,” on her paintings and Teresa Booth Brown’s collages for a brochure published by the Ucross Foundation accompanying an exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery in Wyoming (February 15–May 17, 2019). Currently, she divides her time between New Mexico and Maine, two very different landscapes and climates, both of which inform her work. The 10 paintings, measuring 30 by 40 inches, in her exhibition Phoebe Adams: Nomad Walking at David Richard Gallery (October 2–November 11, 2022) are done in acrylic and acrylic gouache on paper, linen, and wood panels. The paper, linen, and canvas are mounted on unframed panels that extend out from the walls and seem to be floating in air.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO