Read full article on original website
Related
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
Savannah mayor to deliver City of State address Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the 2022 State of the City address Wednesday night. The mayor is expected to highlight some of the city’s progress over the last year. Residents are encouraged to attend where they can submit questions and comments in-person. State of the city is Wednesday at 6:30 […]
WRDW-TV
Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
WTGS
Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections looking to expand early voting access for future elections
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson said the Chatham County Board of Elections is pushing to expand early voting access to boost voter turnout in the area at a press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said many counties across Georgia have higher early voter turnout because they provide...
wtoc.com
Elections officials see huge turnout for early voting in Evans County
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Just over a week to go until election day and Georgians continue to vote early in record numbers. The Secretary of State’s office reporting more than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballot with 115,000 this weekend alone. Evans County election officials say turnout...
WTGS
Gov. Kemp announces over $4.6 million in grants for law enforcement training program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. As part of the grant program, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners received $48,840. Some of the other agencies that received funding were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.
WTGS
Giffords, Johnson discuss gun control at Abrams canvass kick-off
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Saturday to speak to Abrams for Governor volunteers at a canvass kick-off. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and has since been an advocate for gun control and electing leaders who support gun...
Historic First African Baptist Church holds Souls to the Polls event for voters
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Historic First African Baptist Church will be holding its Souls to the Polls event on Sunday to help voters make it to the polls early this election. October 30 is the last Sunday for early voters. With time running out to cast your ballot early, First African Baptist Church hopes […]
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
caribbeantoday.com
Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
WTGS
Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
wtoc.com
New mental health facility for veterans, military families opens in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans and military families is now open in Hinesville. This is the 22nd clinic that the Cohen Veterans Network with Aspire Health Partners has, but it’s the only one in the state of Georgia. Veterans, active-duty service...
WTGS
Rincon resident pleads guilty to murdering whistleblower in illegal labor conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — An illegal alien from Mexico, who resided in Rincon, was found guilty for his role in a conspiracy to kill a whistleblower in an illegal labor conspiracy. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico and illegal alien in the United States, was found...
WTGS
Bulloch Co. Commissioners vote to amend retirement benefits for county employees
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a new retirement plan for county employees on Tuesday night. According to Capt. Marcus Neesmith with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, many county employees have existing retirement plans that depend on the stock market.
wtoc.com
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
WTGS
The 6th Savannah Local Artist Market returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is coming back to Savannah for its sixth year. The market will feature over 70 local artists across a variety of different mediums, including photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more. The free grassroots event was founded by Charlie Ellis,...
Comments / 0