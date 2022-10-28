ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor to deliver City of State address Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the 2022 State of the City address Wednesday night. The mayor is expected to highlight some of the city’s progress over the last year. Residents are encouraged to attend where they can submit questions and comments in-person. State of the city is Wednesday at 6:30 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Gov. Kemp announces over $4.6 million in grants for law enforcement training program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. As part of the grant program, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners received $48,840. Some of the other agencies that received funding were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Giffords, Johnson discuss gun control at Abrams canvass kick-off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Saturday to speak to Abrams for Governor volunteers at a canvass kick-off. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and has since been an advocate for gun control and electing leaders who support gun...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Bulloch Co. Commissioners vote to amend retirement benefits for county employees

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a new retirement plan for county employees on Tuesday night. According to Capt. Marcus Neesmith with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, many county employees have existing retirement plans that depend on the stock market.
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

The 6th Savannah Local Artist Market returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is coming back to Savannah for its sixth year. The market will feature over 70 local artists across a variety of different mediums, including photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more. The free grassroots event was founded by Charlie Ellis,...
SAVANNAH, GA

