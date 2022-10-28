WandaVision Spinoff With Paul Bettany as Vision in the Works at Disney+

Vision is eyeing his own TV series: Marvel is developing a WandaVision spinoff for Disney+ with Paul Bettany set to reprise his role as Vision , according to our sister site Deadline .

The series — tentatively titled Vision Quest , with a writers’ room reportedly starting up next week — will be about Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity” after the events of WandaVision . (Viewers will remember that Vision, after his death in Avengers: Infinity War , was resurrected as part of his wife Wanda’s sitcom dream world, while the original Vision was reconstructed and reactivated by S.W.O.R.D.) An appearance by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda on the spinoff is still a possibility, per Deadline, but the series will focus on Bettany’s Vision.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is set to serve as showrunner on the Vision spinoff as well. Another WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos — with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the titular witch — is already slated to debut in the winter of 2023-24.

Bettany played android Vision in the Avengers films and then opposite Olsen’s Wanda in WandaVision , which debuted in January 2021 as the first of Disney+’s Marvel series. (Bettany earned an Emmy nomination for the role.) His other TV roles include A Very British Scandal and Manhunt: Unabomber .