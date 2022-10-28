Read full article on original website
Shock, Gladiators stay alive in Overwatch League playoffs
The second-seeded San Francisco Shock and third-seeded Los Angeles Gladiators kept their seasons alive by winning lower-bracket, first-round matches on
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight to the glove side for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Florida pulled Knight with two minutes remaining and Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left. Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. The Coyotes have converted 11 of 34 power-play opportunities, which ranks among the NHL leaders, after going 2 for 4 in this one.
Observations From the UW Men's Basketball Exhibition Reveal
The Huskies play season opener next Monday against Weber State.
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI (AP) — Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night. “Huge for our confidence,” Strus said. Butler scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry 13 for Miami, which won on Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.
