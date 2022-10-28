Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW MCINTYRE CHECKS IN FROM SHEAMUS' WEDDING
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM NIKKI CROSS, MAIN EVENT LINEUP FOR THURSDAY & MORE
Add Titus O'Neil to the list of those heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE this week. *R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin vs. Duke Hudson & Von Wagner. *Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James. Steven Fernandes sent the following...Deadline reported that Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel and Mary Elizabeth Ellis have joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red One' joining previously announced Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
On last night's Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre was announced for This Wednesday's episode of The Bump along with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FINAL DAY TO PRE-ORDER ERIC BISCHOFF'S NEW MEMOIR 'GRATEFUL'
Today is the final day to pre-order a signed copy of the new Eric Bischoff memoir Grateful, which is slated to be released on 11/11. Eric Bischoff Announces Second Autobiography: ‘Grateful’. Produced in partnership with ‘NITRO’ author Guy Evans, ‘Grateful’ covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: BROCK AND BOBBY BRAWL, PATRICK SWAYZE AND CHRIS FARLEY ARE SMILING DOWN ON OTIS AND CHAD, TAG TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Bianca Belair versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match. Bianca sends Nikki into the corner and connects with shoulders. Nikki goes for a sunset flip but Bianca does not go over. Bianca misses a clothesline but connects with a shoulder tackle. Bianca slaps her rear end to taunt Nikki and Nikki follows with a cross body and punches. Nikki kicks Bianca in the corner. Nikki with a head butt to the midsection. Nikki sends Bianca into the turnbuckles a few times but Bianca blocks it and connects with a clothesline and drop kick. Nikki with boots from the corner and she goes for a cross body but Bianca catches Nikki and hits a fallaway slam. Bianca goes to the apron and Nikki pulls the ring skirt and trips Bianca with her leg caught in the ropes. Nikki slams the leg into the apron.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY, JERICHO FACING FORMER ROH CHAMP IN CHARM CITY & MORE
AEW returns to Baltimore, Maryland this Wednesday at the Chesapeake Arena for Dynamite on TBS, featuring:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
REALLY GOOD STUFF IN WWE RIGHT NOW, WAS THE AEW INVESTIGATION A FARCE, HOW DO THESE THINGS KEEP HAPPENING LIKE THEY DO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I stopped watching WWE when Becky got hurt, and before that I only watched for her. Vince’s booking made me really dislike many of the wrestlers, which of course is not their fault. I know things are better now with HHH in charge, but I still cant get into it, except Roman’s storyline (I love Paul Heyman). What are your favorite storylines currently? I really only know Roman’s.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRET HART & MORE DISCUSS STAMPEDE ON 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES', WOW LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND & MORE
Stampede Wrestling will be featured on tomorrow's Tales from the Territories on Vice TV. Bret Hart and Abdullah the Butcher are among those on the panel discussing the Calgary territory. As the month ends, Vice TV never aired their Vince McMahon documentary. The latest episode of VH-1's The Surreal Life...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE PLUMMETS ON FS1
The 10/28 Friday Night Smackdown episode on FS1, as the series was bumped over from FOX due to the World Series, brought in 835,000 overnight viewers and a 0.23 in the 18-49 demo. That was MASSIVELY down from last week's 2,231,000 overnight viewers and a 0.52. Obviously, this was to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LARRY THE DOG, AEW’S TICKET SALES PROBLEM, STORIES THAT MAKE NO LOGICAL SENSE YET GET REPORTED ANYWAY AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Rick Knox. What can I say? I know he is in AEW because of the Bucks, but he sucks so much! I always thought the referees were supposed to act like legit referees, even though they have a script to follow. But why is he so awful? He makes me want to skip the matches because I know he’s going to act like a fool and distract from the wrestlers in the ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON MATCH VS. GREAT MUTA
Yahoo Sports Japan has an article on the Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match taking place on 1/1 in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The article states that there were initial disagreements when Vince McMahon was still in charge, but they continued negotiations following McMahon's exit and only came to an agreement on the 26th of this month.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS TO SMACKDOWN IF THE WORLD SERIES GOES TO GAME SIX, KEVIN PATRICK JOINS 'AFTER THE BELL' AND MORE
If The World Series goes to Game Six this Friday, Smackdown will be shifted over to FS1. The twisted origins of Mankind: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORA JADE PAYS TRIBUTE TO AJ LEE, LEE RESPONDS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring. If you enjoy...
Comments / 0