Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic movie on Twitter

Hours before another Brooklyn Nets loss on Thursday, noted “free-thinker” and basketball player Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to boost a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes.

Source: Jon Blistein @ Rolling Stone

WHAT A WIN! Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points tonight— just like LeBron and Kyrie in 2016– as the Cavs beat the Celtics in OT. #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 10:48 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Always felt like 41 points was a magic #Cavs number for Kyrie & LeBron. Guess times are changing @Donovan Mitchell @Caris LeVert – 10:48 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Spida and Caris dropped 41 apiece vs. Boston 😱

The last time the Cavs had multiple 40-pt scorers in a game? Bron and Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. pic.twitter.com/rSeNnU2s2w – 10:42 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Response from the #Nets on Kyrie Irving’s latest tweets/Instagram posts pushing a movie and book largely viewed as antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/eUPHDEBGDW – 10:27 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Cavs 132, Celtics 123, in overtime.

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each go for 41 points for Cleveland, becoming the only other duo to do so in Cavs history besides LeBron/Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 32 for Boston. – 10:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving raises eyebrows with tweet to movie filled with anti-Semitic disinformation nypost.com/2022/10/28/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:42 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 in the first half without missing a FG or FT

That’s tied for the most points in a half without a miss by any player in at least the last 27 seasons

Kyrie Irving is the other (1-31-20 vs Bulls) – 8:40 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I’m old enough to remember when a lot of the same people were insisting Kyrie Irving was actually a misunderstood genius and labor hero for not wanting to do a media zoom call during training camp or whatever. – 4:25 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Luka Doncic dazzled with a 40-point tripe-double in a win over Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving also stuffed the stat sheet with with 39 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 4 blocks, and 3 steals. The 7-time All-Star spoke highly of the offensive duel.

“It’s like being in the park”clutchpoints.com/nets-news-its-… – 2:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie Irving last 4 games:

39 PTS | 7 REB | 4 BLK

27 PTS | 9 REB | 1 STL

37 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK

30 PTS | 7 AST | 1 BLK

Leads all guards in BPG. pic.twitter.com/Ll31ZpzxEq – 11:29 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

This is not sustainable to compete with the elite.

1-4 with a few winnable games… but those minutes will add up and KD/Kyrie continue to shoulder a heavy workload. pic.twitter.com/IPd3q3pes4 – 9:53 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Last night marked the fourth time that Kyrie Irving (39) and Kevin Durant (37) each scored at least 35 points in the same game. The Nets have lost all four of those games.

That’s the most such losses by a duo in NBA history. They had been tied with Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson. pic.twitter.com/E7jcalBluD – 9:11 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Thoughts on the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks is up. From Kyrie Irving’s block party to a rotation change that was always going to be a question. As a bonus, I asked Spencer Dinwiddie something I had long thought about: theathletic.com/3738871/2022/1… – 8:42 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Doncic, Durant, Irving put on show: Luka’s 41-point triple double earns Mavs win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/wat… – 2:19 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving echoes Steve Nash about wanting to play “a complete year” when asked about his four blocks. Jokes those could very well be called as fouls the next time he tries it. – 10:55 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

If you’re wondering why Brooklyn is 1-4, Yuta Wantanbe played crucial mins as part of the closing five and David Duke (10 points) was the team’s third leading scorer behind big nights from KD and Kyrie – 10:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD is averaging 33 PPG.

Kyrie is averaging 30 PPG.

The Nets are 1-4. pic.twitter.com/dDB8nS6WzB – 10:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic 41, Irving 39, Durant 37. Entertaining stuff, but the Mavs have a lot of work to do on defense. They allowed second-fewest points in NBA last season (104.7 per game) but they not tied together on the defensive end so far this season. – 10:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets fall to the Mavericks in overtime 129-125. Brooklyn is now 1-4. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were great, but needed more help scoring. Luka was off the hook. Ben Simmons had his biggest play as a Net to force overtime. Indiana comes to town for a miniseries. – 10:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Monday:

— KD/Kyrie combined for 74

— Nets lost

Yesterday:

— KD/Kyrie combined for 60

— Nets lost

Tonight:

— KD/Kyrie combined for 76

— Nets lost pic.twitter.com/wBxD1Wk9x9 – 10:26 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It appeared the Mavericks fouled Kyrie Irving intentionally up 5, which was odd.

The Nets then took 12 seconds to foul the Mavericks, which was odder.

But, ultimately, Dallas survives and wins 129-125 in OT.

Luka finishes with a cool 41-11-14.

Nets are 1-4. Mavs are 2-2. – 10:24 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Bullock has the game winner go in and out. We are headed to overtime tied at 112. KD and Kyrie are headed to over 40 minutes on the second night of a back to back. Nash doesn’t have many other choices. – 10:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nets have totally changed how they’ve used Simmons. Almost none of him handling up top in the Draymond role with Kyrie and KD coming off screens. Glued to the dunker spot now. – 9:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving has 13 points in the fourth quarter on 5-for-8 shooting. – 9:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

That was a huge missed opportunity there for Dallas. Letting Kyrie Irving get that 3 off, which he hit, instead of fouling Ben Simmons intentionally (Dallas is one foul from the bonus with 3:11 to go). – 9:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving is putting on an absolute show tonight. – 9:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving with two straight 3s to start the fourth. Nets down 93-90 with 10:39 left. Irving is up to 26 points, but just 4-for-11 from deep. – 9:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Luka Doncic has 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists after the first three quarters, and the Mavs have a 90-84 lead entering the 4th. Luka is just making impossible play after impossible play. KD & Kyrie have 20 apiece. – 9:25 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving has matched his career-high with four blocks, per Nets.

He previously blocked four shots on 12/20/13 with Cleveland vs. Milwaukee (OT). – 9:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving is hosting a block party. Per @BKN_NETSPR, he’s tied his career-high with four blocks. – 9:07 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The NBA really needs to set up some kind of dribbling competition between Kyrie and Steph for All Star Weekend. – 9:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving just put Reggie Bullock in a blender – 9:03 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

After all that, Mavs lead 61-59 at half after an 18-6 run to close the quarter.

Kyrie’s bucket at the buzzer doesn’t count. Luka fist pumped on his way to the tunnel when the arena announcer confirmed the call. – 8:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets and Mavericks tied at 61. Kyrie Irving with another impressive buzzer-beater, but it’s no good. KD and Irving have combined for 26. Next highest scorer is Royce O’Neale who has eight points. The third quarter is where Nets’ tend to fold. Is tonight different? – 8:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Video review shows Kyrie’s shot at the buzzer was too late. Mavs take a 61-59 lead into the break. This has a chance to be a really entertaining second half. – 8:42 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kyrie Irving’s basket waved off, just after the halftime buzzer. @Nick Friedell called it right away, and he’s like Kyrie’s best friend. So that leaves it Mavs 61, Nets 59. – 8:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving’s running, euro-step 3 did not beat the buzzer and was waved off, but damn that was pretty.

Mavs lead Nets, 61-59, after and entertaining first half. – 8:42 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving starting off the year freezing cold from three has been a surprise.

1/7 tonight

Now 8/39 (20.5%) for the year. – 8:23 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Luka already has 13. Simmons still doesn’t look comfortable on the floor. The Nets have five turnovers after 1. Brooklyn needs to KD or Kyrie to take this one over tonight if they want to get back on track. – 8:12 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are running with Simmons at the five in the 1st. But not with a lineup I envisioned:

Kyrie

Sumner

Duke Jr

Watanabe

Simmons

Hmm. – 8:09 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic

Nets starters: Durant, O’Neale, Claxton, Irving, Simmons

6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Same starters for the Nets tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Same starters for the Nets: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton – 7:01 PM

Nets Daily: Asked by NetsDaily for a comment on Kyrie Irving endorsement of a film seen as antisemitic. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / October 28, 2022

The 2018 film was directed by Ronald Dalton, Jr., and based upon his 2015 book of the same name. A description for the film states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel,” while a similar one for the book reads, “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage.” -via Rolling Stone / October 28, 2022

Bobby Marks: Brooklyn is now 1-6 in games that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score a combined 70+ points. As evident tonight, the challenge comes with 3 non offensive players on the court with them. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 28, 2022