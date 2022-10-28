APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO