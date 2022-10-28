ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Wrong-way crash in Fridley kills 2 people

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another motorist on Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 46-year-old man drove his car down the University Avenue exit ramp traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes of traffic. He...
FRIDLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings

(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Arson fires at Stevens House

The Minneapolis Park and RecreaCon Board Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three recent arson fires at the Stevens House, located at 4901 South Minnehaha Park Drive, in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park. Fire 1 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fire 2 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fire 3 occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. People who provide information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshall Division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said. No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis officials say gun crime numbers fell last month

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials say gun violence in the city has declined significantly in the last month. Officials say the city experienced a 30-percent decrease in gun-related calls for service between September 24th and October 29th compared to the same time frame in 2021. Reported gunshot wounds and carjackings were also significantly down. Officials announced the findings yesterday, saying the data is early evidence that a partnership between police, prosecutors, and violence prevention teams is working.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
FRIDLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash

(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting

A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

