fox9.com
Wrong-way crash in Fridley kills 2 people
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another motorist on Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 46-year-old man drove his car down the University Avenue exit ramp traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes of traffic. He...
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Arson fires at Stevens House
The Minneapolis Park and RecreaCon Board Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three recent arson fires at the Stevens House, located at 4901 South Minnehaha Park Drive, in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park. Fire 1 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fire 2 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fire 3 occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. People who provide information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshall Division.
fox9.com
North St. Paul Police: 3 people hospitalized after 'incident'
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are in the hospital in critical condition after a "shooting and stabbing" incident in North St. Paul. Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting and stabbing. Three...
Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said. No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul
One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis officials say gun crime numbers fell last month
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials say gun violence in the city has declined significantly in the last month. Officials say the city experienced a 30-percent decrease in gun-related calls for service between September 24th and October 29th compared to the same time frame in 2021. Reported gunshot wounds and carjackings were also significantly down. Officials announced the findings yesterday, saying the data is early evidence that a partnership between police, prosecutors, and violence prevention teams is working.
ccxmedia.org
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
