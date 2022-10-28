Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu
While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
Refinery29
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?
Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
The Home Accessory That HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Swears By
Sarah Baeumler has revealed the chic home accessory that anyone can incorporate into their interior. It's a classic but still very trendy.
I've worn this $47 velvet dress from Amazon to multiple weddings and no one would have guessed how affordable it was
This comfy velvet dress from Amazon worked perfectly for an outdoor fall wedding and an indoor formal wedding.
14 Iconic Toys From The '90s And '00s Gen Alpha Will Never Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween
Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year. While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) “Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post. When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Amazon Shoppers Love This $50 Fuzzy 3-Piece Loungewear Set
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mum pleads for help as daughter keeps eating the walls of her bedroom
A mum is pleading for help with her daughter’s rare condition that sees her eating walls, cardboard and other household items. Jordanna Tait, 25, says she has to constantly monitor her two-year-old daughter Dolly to make sure she doesn’t eat anything she shouldn’t. The youngster is thought...
Woman Refusing to Care for Her Grandkids During an 'Emergency' Praised
A woman expecting her mom to provide childcare has divided the internet's opinion. In a viral post shared on the popular discussion site Mumsnet, user Lollipopsandicecream reached out to other parents to find out if grandparents should help with childcare. She explained she's busy with "extremely stressful" work and has...
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
This Luxe New King-Size Gaming Bed Has a High-Def TV Built Into the Base
For casual gamers, a simple desktop setup may suffice. But for those who want to play at all hours in complete comfort, Dreams has a nifty new solution. The UK outfit just unveiled a high-end bed geared toward the most devout of gamers. The Drift Gaming Bed is equipped with all the technological bells and whistles one would expect. Most notably, it features a hidden HD TV that pops up from the footboard when you’re ready to play. As standard, the screen measures 32 inches, though you can opt for a 43-inch 4K display for a more immersive experience. Elsewhere, the headboard is fitted with...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
Comments / 0