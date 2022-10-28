Read full article on original website
klif.com
Lives of Uvalde Victims to be Remembered in DFW
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) In response to the recent mass school shooting massacre that occurred on May 24th at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Office of Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, in partnership with the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, will hold a commemoration ceremony to honor the twenty-one children and teachers who were forced to sacrifice their lives on November 1, All Saints Day.
klif.com
Pre-School Students Sickened after THC Exposure on Halloween
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF) – A pre-school student is in stable condition in a local hospital after Police say four children were exposed to THC on Halloween. An employee at the school was arrested. According to Prosper Police, on Monday, October 31, Officers responded to Primrose School of Prosper, located at...
klif.com
Search Continues for Inmate who Escaped From Federal Prison in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday. The Bureau of Prisons said 31-year-old Salvador Gallegos was serving a 160 month sentence for possession with...
klif.com
New Safety Features in Historic Swiss Avenue Neighborhood in East Dallas in Time For Halloween
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – There are some new safety features along the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas just in time for Halloween. According to the Swiss Avenue Historic District, about ten thousand cyclists, runners, pedestrians and their dogs stroll through the mile-long street each week. David...
klif.com
Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
klif.com
UIL Strips State Title from Duncanville Basketball
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations against Duncanville High School’s boys and girls basketball programs. Duncanville High School Head Girls Basketball Coach LeJeanna Howard was issued a one-year suspension, three years...
