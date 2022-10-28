ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Lives of Uvalde Victims to be Remembered in DFW

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) In response to the recent mass school shooting massacre that occurred on May 24th at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Office of Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, in partnership with the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, will hold a commemoration ceremony to honor the twenty-one children and teachers who were forced to sacrifice their lives on November 1, All Saints Day.
Pre-School Students Sickened after THC Exposure on Halloween

PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF) – A pre-school student is in stable condition in a local hospital after Police say four children were exposed to THC on Halloween. An employee at the school was arrested. According to Prosper Police, on Monday, October 31, Officers responded to Primrose School of Prosper, located at...
Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
UIL Strips State Title from Duncanville Basketball

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations against Duncanville High School’s boys and girls basketball programs. Duncanville High School Head Girls Basketball Coach LeJeanna Howard was issued a one-year suspension, three years...
