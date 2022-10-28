Murray indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from West Alton Marina investigation

Read full article on original website
Burned-out brake light leads to drug arrest
Jeremy Cook was being held at the Belknap County Jail after being arrested over the weekend on drug possession and trafficking charges, the latest in a series of drug-related charges he is facing. Cook, 50, was arrested by Belmont police on Saturday on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 60 service calls from last Friday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
Pilot program aims to leverage paralegals provide extra assistance for certain cases
A new law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, establishes a pilot program that will allow qualified paralegals to assist clients in family court, landlord-tenant disputes, and domestic violence cases where the litigants may be unfamiliar with court procedures and are unable to bear the financial cost of legal representation.
Speare Memorial Hospital offers free healthcare services to patients at Plymouth OB/GYN
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth OB/GYN, a department of Speare Memorial Hospital, offers its eligible patients critical breast/cervical cancer screenings and dental care at no charge.
Brian Gallagher: Elect Bordes to continue working in the best interests of all citizens
I am reaching out to the good citizens of Laconia to reelect Rep. Mike Bordes as state representative from Laconia at the ballot box on Nov. 8. Mike has genuinely stood up to the closed-club mentality of the chairman of the Belknap Republican Committee, along with his blind followers whose only motive is power and control. It is a local contagious virus known as "I feel important."
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
James N. Locke, 84
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, James N. Locke, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson disease. He was 84. Born during the Great Depression, James was predeceased by his two brothers, Kent Jr....
Scott Davis: Gaspa-Caravona is committed to the well-being of Laconia's students
I am writing to support Kelley Gaspa-Caravona as a candidate for Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. Kelley had worked for many years for Laconia School District at Pleasant Street School with the after-school program, which has really helped many students with their growth and development. Her children were Laconia High School graduates and involved in athletics. She was recognized in 2017 as NH Prevention Specialist of the Year and in 2019 she was recognized by the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Staff members who know her will attest to her commitment, dedication, and hard work on behalf of students and residents of our city. Kelley is an excellent candidate for Laconia School Board and will continue to promote excellence in our schools with a clear vision and advocacy for our students.
Wesley L. Muzzey, 96
RUMNEY — Wesley Lawrence Muzzey, 96, of Dorchester Road, Rumney, died October 27, 2022, at his home and in the presence of his daughter, Jane. Born in Wentworth on October 5, 1926, he was the youngest son of Henry and Effie (Gove) Muzzey. He attended Wentworth Schools. At the young age of 16, Wesley entered the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II as a Seaman First Class and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal.
George Gurney, 82
CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
Sharon E. LaFond, 78
LACONIA — Sharon Eileen LaFond, 78, of Strafford Street, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Sharon was born on April 15, 1944, in Laconia, the daughter of David and Dorothy (Mansfield) Schofield.
Kathleen A. Gorse, 80
GILFORD — Kathleen Anne Gorse, 80, of Harvest Run, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Peabody Home in Franklin. Kathleen was born on April 25, 1942, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late William and Marie (Gogedy) Schauder.
LuAnn Mussari: A vote for Gaspa-Caravona is a vote for all of Laconia's students
I am delighted that Kelley Gaspa-Caravona is running for the Laconia School Board representing Ward 2. I worked with Kelley at Pleasant Street School a number of years ago and know her to be hardworking, energetic and outcomes-oriented. She seeks to positively impact children, their families, and the community through listening well, communicating clearly, and working collaboratively with others. She also has expertise in public health and will bring strong social-emotional advocacy to Laconia’s children that will pair perfectly with her commitment to their education.
Future business leaders gearing up for annual Belmont High holiday fair
BELMONT — For the 15th season, the Belmont High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America will be holding their annual holiday fair at Belmont High, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “It is always a super exciting time of year for us,” said Peyton Mills, BHS...
Belknap County Democrats meeting Nov. 2
GILFORD — Join like-minded Democrats to help to get out the vote on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, on the left side in the back on 18 Wesley Way. RSVP - jjnewt@gmail.com.
Crews working to contain brushfire in Gilmanton
GILMANTON — Firefighters from the state’s Wildland Firefighting unit were dispatched Monday morning to assist with a growing brushfire in Gilmanton. The Gilmanton Fire Department responded to reports of a brushfire near Route 140 and Greely Pond Road just before 11:30 a.m. Command described the fire as rapidly moving, and requested assistance. The fire grew and had nearly 20 vehicles and dozens of firefighters working to contain the blaze.
Pumpkin Festival returns to rave reviews
LACONIA — Even if not by the glow of its infamous pumpkin tower, this year’s New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival set downtown aglow on Saturday. The festival, scaled back because of fundraising challenges, nevertheless proved to be a lively rebound for an event that hasn’t been held since 2019.
Christmas Village to return this holiday season
LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
