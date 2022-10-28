Murray indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from West Alton Marina investigation

I am writing to support Kelley Gaspa-Caravona as a candidate for Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. Kelley had worked for many years for Laconia School District at Pleasant Street School with the after-school program, which has really helped many students with their growth and development. Her children were Laconia High School graduates and involved in athletics. She was recognized in 2017 as NH Prevention Specialist of the Year and in 2019 she was recognized by the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Staff members who know her will attest to her commitment, dedication, and hard work on behalf of students and residents of our city. Kelley is an excellent candidate for Laconia School Board and will continue to promote excellence in our schools with a clear vision and advocacy for our students.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO