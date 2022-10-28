ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesburg, NJ

Son, 24, Gets Prison Time For Slaying Parents, Torching Their Central Jersey Home: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 24-year-old man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 70 years in New Jersey State Prison for the fiery murders of his parents and another man, authorities announced.

Jaree Kitchen, of Jamesburg, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28 by Judge Thomas J. Buck in the murder of his parents and another man, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Nov. 6, 2019, at 3:19 a.m., Jamesburg police responded to 7 Sheridan St. for a house fire.

Police observed visible flames exiting the structure of the house. The Jamesburg Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

A subsequent investigation conducted by Sergeant Kevin Wilson, Detective Sergeant Jason Muller and Detective Jim Dennis of the Jamesburg Police Department and Sergeant Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, found that Kitchen had recently returned to Jamesburg from Georgia to live with his father, Clifford Kitchen Jr., but soon after his arrival the father and son began having significant issues, Ciccone said.

This erupted into a physical altercation that resulted in Jaree Kitchen fatally stabbing both his father and another resident of the home, Gregory Fisher to death on Nov. 4, 2019, Ciccone said.

On November 6, 2019, in an effort to destroy and cover up the murders that occurred within the home, Jaree Kitchen set the residence on fire, she said.

Kitchen was subsequently indicted for two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated arson, two counts second-degree desecrating human remains, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Kitchen was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2022.

Kitchen was sentenced to 60 years pursuant to the No Early Release Act for the two counts of murder and 10 years for the charge of aggravated arson, to run consecutively, for a total of 70 years.

Comments / 1

Sandra Buchan
4d ago

Try to get your story straight! Don't you fact check before writing an article? The son killed the father ( not the parents ) and he also killed the father's friend that lived there! Then, after stabbing them both to death, he came back two days later and set fire to the house trying to hide the evidence!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Sniper Shoots Police In Newark (DEVELOPING)

UPDATE: Two Newark police officers were reported in stable condition after being shot by a rooftop sniper on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said. Meanwhile, the shooter remained at large as night fell. One officer was shot in the neck and the other twice in the leg at a home near...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Assailant At Large In Teaneck Stabbing

A stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital as Teaneck police searched for his assailant late Tuesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed at the recently opened One500 luxury apartment complex on Teaneck Road shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 1. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't...
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
395K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy