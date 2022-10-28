Five Red Sox Ties To Astros Vs. Phillies World Series Matchup

The Boston Red Sox fell quite short of a World Series berth, but there still are some connections to the team entering the Fall Classic.

After a 2021 season in which the Boston Red Sox fell just two games shy of a World Series berth, fans entered the season hoping that they would be gearing up to see their franchise's return to the Fall Classic.

After a tumultuous season, fans will have to settle for a few Red Sox ties entering the best-of-seven affair.

Here are the five World Series connections to the Red Sox:

Christian Vázquez, Houston Astros

Vázquez was a member of the Red Sox organization from the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft up until the 2022 trade deadline. He'll vie for the second World Series ring of his career after claiming one in Boston on the stacked 2018 roster.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Schwarber was only a part of the Red Sox for 41 regular season games and 11 postseason games, but made his mark on Boston. After coming over at the 2021 trade deadline, Schwarber was highly productive and became a catalyst for the lineup down the stretch and through October.

Dave Dombrowski, Philadephia Phillies

Dombrowski is the president of baseball operations for the Phillies. He held the same title for the Red Sox from 2015 through 2019 and was mainly responsible for assembling the juggernaut 2018 roster that dominated from Opening Day through the World Series.

His Phillies team is not quite as dominant but they certainly have gone on an impressive run to get where they stand now, four games shy of a title.

Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros

The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired by the Astros halfway through the season and has been an important defensive presence thus far.

Dubon was drafted by the Red Sox in 2013 and traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in a package for reliever Tyler Thornburg. The move was made by Dombrowski, which admittedly was not his best transaction.

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

The Astros dominant closer was drafted by the Red Sox in 2007 but lost his spot on the roster after being claimed by the Minnesota Twins in the 2012 Rule-5 Draft.

Pressly has gone on to be a two-time All-Star and a massive piece of the Astros dynasty. You can bet Boston would like to go back in time and make sure he was on the 40-man before the draft.

