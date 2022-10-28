Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 XL Chassis Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Super Duty made its debut just a few weeks ago, and the upcoming lineup will introduce plenty of new tech and handy features to the F-Series line when it arrives at dealers next year. Since the unveiling, Ford Authority photographers have spotted variants of the heavy duty pickup that were not shown off at the reveal, such as a 2023 Ford F-600 XL chassis cab. Now, we’ve spied a 2023 Ford F-350 XL chassis cab out in public as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs Helped Make Avant-Garde ‘Mushroom’ Short Film: Video
Pro Power Onboard is a neat, sometimes lifesaving, feature found on Ford EVs that allows the vehicle to essentially become a power bank to provide electricity in the event of a blackout or other disaster. In fact, the technology has been used in The Blue Oval’s relief efforts to help generate electricity in places impacted by severe weather. Late last year, the Ford F-150 Lightning lent some power to those affected by tornadoes in the Midwest, and again to aid those caught in the worst of the floods in Kentucky. Recently, Ford pledged to send aid to people in the wake of Hurricane Ian as well, including lending them F-150 Lightning pickups. To show off what the electric pickup can do, Ford gave Danilo Parra the opportunity to make a short film that was exclusively powered by the Ford F-150 Lightning.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9% APR During October 2022
During October 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models. the incentive is limited to select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer incentive offers for October 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: no offers...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Road & Track
This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Bestop Fender Flares Officially Revealed
The Ford Bronco is currently The Blue Oval’s most popular vehicle to customize, and it isn’t even close, as owners have purchased a tremendous number of official FoMoCo accessories for their SUV over the past couple of years. However, the Bronco enjoys a burgeoning aftermarket full of parts and accessories as well, with companies like Bestop offering a variety of upgrades for the rugged SUV. Now, that lineup has once again expanded, this time to add Ford Bronco Bestop fender flares that offer up an alternative to the official Sasquatch fender flares from Ford Performance.
insideevs.com
The Velotric Nomad 1 Is A Fat-Tire, Go-Anywhere E-Bike
Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.
‘World’s fastest shoes’ increase walking speed by 250% OLD
Robotics engineers have invented what they claim to be the “world’s fastest shoes,” capable of boosting a wearer’s walking speed by up to 250 per cent.Shift Robotics, a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, developed the strap-on Moonwalkers footwear in an effort to revolutionise the way people walk.The shoes use a 300-watt electric motor connected to eight rollerblade wheels, which delivers a top speed of 11kph (7mph) and a range of 10km.Artificial intelligence also assists with the drivetrain to adapt to different walking gaits and make walking appear natural, according to Moonwalkers’ creators.Shift Robotics founder Xunjie Zhang said...
fordauthority.com
First-Ever Fox Body Ford Mustang Pace Car Is For Sale (Updated)
The Fox Body Ford Mustang may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly noteworthy to stumble across a low-mileage example up for sale since it’s been out of production for almost three decades. Recently, a 1989 Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer popped up for auction and raked in $56,000. Now, the very first Fox Body Mustang Pace car is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace, of all places.
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Washington Examiner
The Cadillac of symbols of American decline
There were giants walking the Earth in those days, at least in the marketing department; whoever coined the name “Twilight Sentinel” for Cadillac’s newest technological feature back in 1964 was certainly one of them. One has to assume that the early concept sessions for said feature, in which a photoelectric device switched the headlamps on at dusk and back off at dawn, included a lot of “Light-O-Matics” and “Senso-Solar” and suchlike. It was the early '60s, after all. Yet there was one person who could dream a little bigger and consequently invested the device with some authentic grandeur. Sixty years later, pretty much every car on the market has automatic headlamps — but only Cadillacs really have a Twilight Sentinel.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Production Adds Heated Mirror Removal Option
As it remains in high demand and short supply, order banks for the 2023 Ford Bronco are only open for carryover order holders and dealers. Regardless, the off-road-focused SUV soldiers on into the new model year with a host of updates for those that are able to purchase one, ranging from the addition of new colors and variants to more technical changes. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Bronco production is adding a heated mirror removal option, too.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer
Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the 2022 Lexus NX and the reasons why it's the only luxury SUV on Consumer Reports' list of the top-rated hybrid vehicles. The post Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers In October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during October 2022. In fact, October marks the sixth consecutive month that The Blue Oval has not offered any discounts or incentives for the Transit Connect, including May, June, July, August, September, and now October. The...
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools Are Excellent
Time to restock your Team Red collection.
fordauthority.com
Ford Accessories Program’s Sales Up Significantly From 2020
In recent years, Blue Oval customers are purchasing more and more parts and accessories for their rides, with newer models like the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco leading the way. This has prompted the automaker to expand its official Ford accessories catalog substantially – with a particular focus on off-road offerings – while the automaker also offers customers the ability to finance those goods along with their vehicle purchase, as well as giving select buyers big discounts and launching a series of accessory-focused Pinterest accounts in five different countries. Now, with SEMA 2022 kicking off today, we’re also learning that Ford accessories sales have exploded over the past two years, too.
