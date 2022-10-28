Read full article on original website
November to start with warmer than normal temps
–We close the books on a much cooler October than last October tonight at midnight. Temps for the current month will finish 5.7-degrees cooler than October 2021—averaging 54-degrees. A normal October in Chicago averages 54-deg—so October 2022’s temps will come RIGHT ON THE MONEY!. –But—OCTOBER WAS DRY!...
Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM scat’d showers. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicago and much of the Midwest. There are pockets of bad air quality in the Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in northern Indiana. High 62. Sunday Night: Cloudy...
Mild pattern to dominate the coming two weeks
Late season 70-degree temperatures have occurred beyond Nov. 1 in 42% of the past 151 years in Chicago. And years like 2020 have logged 7 post Nov. 1st 70s: 1953 and 1975 each logged six 70s, while 1938, 1994 and 1999 managed five days with highs of 70 degrees or higher.
Gloomy Halloween conditions don’t stop celebrations around Chicago
CHICAGO — Gloomy and dreary weather added to the Halloween vibe Monday, as the fitting conditions also caused problems at local airports. Earlier in the day, dense fog around Midway and O’Hare International Airports led to more than 140 flights being cancelled or delayed, putting a wrench in travel plans all across the Chicagoland area. […]
Chicago’s one of the 40 Most Expensive Towns in the World to Live
A ranking has come out for the most expensive cities in the world to live in, and Chicago makes the list. Is it more expensive to live in Chicago or Osaka, Japan? Let's take a deeper dive into this ranking of pricey cities. The website goodhousekeeping.com came out with a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
5th Annual Polish Independence Race happening Sunday at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 5th annual Polish Independence Run returns Sunday morning. Hundreds of walkers and runners will travel along the lakefront in honor of Polish Independence Day. The lakefront will also turn white and red - mimicking the colors of the Polish flag. The race begins at 11:11 a.m.
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Taylor Swift stadium tour coming to Chicago, Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Swifties rejoice, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will take over Soldier Field summer 2023. Just hours after Billboard announced Swift had made history as the first artist ever to claim the entire top ten of their Hot 100 in a single week, she let the world know of her latest tour.
WGN-TV to Provide Live Election Night Coverage Tuesday, November 8
CHICAGO, October 31, 2022 – WGN News will provide extensive coverage of the 2022 gubernatorial election as well as all the major local and congressional races across the country on Tuesday, November 8. Election coverage will air on WGN Morning News, WGN Midday News, WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.
The Bad Momz of Comedy
The Bad Momz Of Comedy are bringing a hilarious all-mom comedy line up to Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Here to tell us more about the group and where you can catch them this week is Orly K.G. Wednesday, November 2nd. Zanies Rosemont.
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
9@9: Mansions of the future & ‘Hercules Beetle’
CHICAGO – What is the mansion of the future going to look like – and what in the world is a “Hercules Beetle”?. Those are just two of the nine topics discussed by the hosts on WGN Morning News on Tuesday during the “9@9” segment.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
thekatynews.com
Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago
Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Chicago suburbs report record early voter turnout
Election officials in Chicago and surrounding suburbs say based on the hundreds of thousands of local voters who have already cast their ballots, they're now expecting a large total turnout.
