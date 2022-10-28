Read full article on original website
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home have brought a flurry of new developments and details.
S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. One of the missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed at a site 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island. South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos showing island residents moving to underground shelters.
Musk buys Twitter, Adidas drops Ye, Mortgage rates top 7%, and more business news ICYMI
Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy. Migrants feel inflation's squeeze twice — at home and abroad. Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner...
Trump Legal Troubles
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks. For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.
North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time; South responds with own launches
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, and South Korea responded with missile launches of its own, officials said.
Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all
Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B with no winner; Israel holds another election; World Series rained out
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
Iranian artist's surreal paintings of women take on a new sense of urgency
Arghavan Khosravi's symbol-laden paintings, which often depict women with long, flowing hair bound by cords or shackles, allude to women's rights issues that have recently sparked protests across Iran.
Facebook has a special portal for government officials to request user content be throttled or suppressed for vaguely defined disinformation, report says
The Intercept reported Monday that social media companies are collaborating with the Department of Homeland Security's initiative against misinformation.
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's...
Sen. Ben Sasse chosen as Florida president in unanimous vote of university trustees
The University of Florida’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse as the flagship school’s 13th president after weeks of growing criticism over his views on LGBTQ issues and a national search conducted largely in secret. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican whose name emerged...
Meet Chuck Grassley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
DES MOINES — Chuck Grassley stood at the front of a large banquet hall at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with a wide smile and a hand ready to shake. He took photos and talked with supporters as they filed in for a fundraiser from his Senate colleague, Republican Joni Ernst.
LETTER: Randy Feenstra for Iowa 4th Congressional District
During his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Randy Feenstra has a been a strong voice for Iowa farmers on the Agriculture Committee. He stopped President Biden from eliminating step-up basis and like-kind exchange, which would significantly raise taxes on family farmers, and secured critical relief for our rural communities following the devastating derecho in 2020.
