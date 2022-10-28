Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Issues Statement On Canceling NEVER Openweight Title Match At Battle Autumn Show
An official announcement from New Japan Pro-Wrestling was released regarding Karl Anderson’s absence from the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson was supposed to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5 at the Battle Autumn event. The return o Anderson and Luke Gallows to the WWE caused plans to shift, and they were later scheduled for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brock Anderson Shares Conversation He Had With CM Punk While In AEW
AEW star Brock Anderson recently appeared on The Family Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on FTR, and how CM Punk offered him some key advice following a tag team match he had with Lee Johnson in AEW. Check out Anderson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Adam Page, Says He Thought That Everyone Handled The Moment He Got Knocked Out Very Professionally
AEW President Tony Khan joined First Coast News for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which saw Khan give an update on former world champion Adam “Hangman” Page, and how he is recovering following the concussion he suffered during his recent title matchup with Jon Moxley. Khan adds that he thought the referee and doctors handled the moment that Page was knocked out very well. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Infamous Incident He Had With Six Marines In 1995
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the infamous brawl he got into with six marines back in 1995, a night that saw the Heartbreak Kid get sent back to the hospital. Check out his thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mazzerati Talks Her Time At ROH, IMPACT, and AEW
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Mazzerati, who spoke with the publication about a wide variety of topics, like how she felt about working for several major companies like IMPACT, ROH, and AEW. Highlights can be found below. Working at Ring of Honor:. “I was hoping to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On His Son Matt Getting Hired As A Producer In AEW: “I’m Very Proud Of Him”
On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast company commentator and show host Tony Schiavone spoke about his son, Matt Schiavone, getting hired by AEW as a producer, adding that he will be working under Sonjay Dutt. Full highlights can be found below. How AEW just hired his son...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wardlow Says Moment At AEW Revolution 2022 Was The Biggest Of His Career
AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently joined the ESPR podcast for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Mr. Mayhem naming what he thinks was the biggest moment in his career with the promotion thus far. At Revolution 2022 Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Calls Malakai Black’s AEW Run A “Disappointment”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette talked about how much of Malakai Black’s AEW run had been a letdown, referencing The House of Black as a direct result of this. Black is currently on hiatus from wrestling. “This guy...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. TBS Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mike Chioda Believes WWE Should Put All Differences Aside and Try and Get CM Punk If He’s Available
On the latest edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast, legendary referee Mike Chioda spoke about the CM Punk and AEW situation, and how he thinks that WWE should put all their differences with the Second City Saint aside and make a play to bring him back, adding that his presence would create a massive jump in ratings for the company. Highlights from Chioda’s pod can be found below.
Comments / 0