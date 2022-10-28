KC Current key trio placed on NWSL Best XI teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The accolades are rolling in for the Kansas City Current.

Ahead of Saturday’s NWSL Championship, the Current had three players named to the league’s Best XI teams.

Veteran midfielder Lo LaBonta was named to the Best XI First Team while defender Hailie Mace and AD Franch were named to the Best XI Second Team.

All three have been pivotal to the Current’s dynamic turnaround from only three wins a year ago.

Coming into the season, LaBonta had five goals and four assists across all competitions. This season, 29-year-old set team records and led the team with seven goals and four assists.

Franch is the backbone of the Current’s defense and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. She finished third in the league with 66 saves, including a game-saving penalty stop against the Washington Spirit on July 10. The Salina, Kansas native also set club records for saves and clean sheets.

Mace also enjoyed a career season playing so well that she was called up to the US women national team. Playing outside, Mace has been one of the team’s strongest defenders and one of the team’s most dangerous attackers. She set career highs in games played (18), started (17), minutes played (1,508), goals (4) and assists (2).

The trio will lead the team into the winner take all match against Portland Thorns FC in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

