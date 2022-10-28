ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Current key trio placed on NWSL Best XI teams

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28An66_0iqeAB3S00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The accolades are rolling in for the Kansas City Current.

Ahead of Saturday’s NWSL Championship, the Current had three players named to the league’s Best XI teams.

Veteran midfielder Lo LaBonta was named to the Best XI First Team while defender Hailie Mace and AD Franch were named to the Best XI Second Team.

Mayor Lucas wagers Kansas City favorites on KC Current match

All three have been pivotal to the Current’s dynamic turnaround from only three wins a year ago.

Coming into the season, LaBonta had five goals and four assists across all competitions. This season, 29-year-old set team records and led the team with seven goals and four assists.

Franch is the backbone of the Current’s defense and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. She finished third in the league with 66 saves, including a game-saving penalty stop against the Washington Spirit on July 10. The Salina, Kansas native also set club records for saves and clean sheets.

Mace also enjoyed a career season playing so well that she was called up to the US women national team. Playing outside, Mace has been one of the team’s strongest defenders and one of the team’s most dangerous attackers. She set career highs in games played (18), started (17), minutes played (1,508), goals (4) and assists (2).

The trio will lead the team into the winner take all match against Portland Thorns FC in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ukranian swimmer finds success at Pembroke Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Pembroke Hill’s Marat Usov, water has always been his favorite. “Swimming is like his church, it’s the place he feels the most relaxed, the most comfortable with and focused. It makes him feel like he’s at home,” Pembroke Hill swimming coach Chad Holmes said. He’s excelled in the pool. So far, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

HyVee Team of the Week: Mill Valley Boys Soccer

SHAWNEE, Ks. — Soccer hopes are high at one Johnson County high school. Mill Valley (14-1-1) has never won a Kansas state soccer championship, but the highly-ranked Jaguars are still alive in the KSHSAA boys soccer postseason.  One might laugh that defensive behavior is common at Mill Valley. So far, the Jags have won 14 […]
SHAWNEE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy