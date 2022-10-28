One area golf course was just named on of the Top 200 Resort Courses for 2022 by Golf Week magazine. Coming in at No. 63 is the Atlantic City Country Club, which is located in Northfield, with a score of 6.59 out of 10. It was one of only two courses in the state of New Jersey to make the Top 200 list with Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen) in Hamburg, N.J. coming in at 118.

NORTHFIELD, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO