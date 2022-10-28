FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink is joining AARP Indiana to provide free transportation on Nov. 8 to help enable everyone to get out and vote. Emily Gorman, AARP Indiana's Director of Community Engagement, said in a release that “encouraging people to vote is a cornerstone of our work in Fort Wayne. This partnership is just one piece of a sustained effort to make it easier to understand when, where, and how to vote."

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO