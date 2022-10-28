Read full article on original website
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Metro Human Relations Commission shows community's struggle with discrimination
Fort Wayne always ranks high in surveys about quality of life and cost of living. And during the last decade, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission has investigated more than 4,000 complaints of discrimination. On Monday, the Metro Commission unveiled the results of the new Fort Wayne Employment, Housing,...
wfft.com
Free Citilink rides on Election Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink is joining AARP Indiana to provide free transportation on Nov. 8 to help enable everyone to get out and vote. Emily Gorman, AARP Indiana's Director of Community Engagement, said in a release that “encouraging people to vote is a cornerstone of our work in Fort Wayne. This partnership is just one piece of a sustained effort to make it easier to understand when, where, and how to vote."
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 460 positive cases this week, (Saturday, Oct. 22 to today), bringing totals to 118,406 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today.
WANE-TV
Jury deliberating in murder, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The jury in the dismemberment trial broke just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel Tuesday night and resume their deliberations Wednesday, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The jurors must decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, committed...
WANE-TV
Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding Wabash County woman
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman. Authorities say Lola Harmon left her Wabash County home around 6 p.m. on October 31. Harmon is approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She’s believed to be driving a tan or […]
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
wfft.com
Three teens found dead in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a call on a 10852 West 900 North property Sunday afternoon and found three dead teens in a car. ISP Trooper Aaron Price found the bodies around 3 p.m. in a blue 2008 Ford. All three, Robert Bontrager, 18,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police identify teens found dead in vehicle, suspect carbon monoxide poisoning
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a vehicle in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to Indiana State Police, the three were found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a vehicle on a property in the 10000 block of W 900 N, near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
