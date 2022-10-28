ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gianforte calls for more affordable and attainable housing

By Edgar Cedillo
 4 days ago
Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday at an apartment complex in Bozeman, billed as a class-A, multi-family luxury apartment home community under construction, to push for more housing development across Montana.

“High-density housing like that behind us is part of the solution,” said Gianforte. “Hard-working Montanans struggle to rent or own a home."

When asked why he was holding a press conference for attainable and affordable housing at a luxury apartment complex, he replied: “This is really just a representative of a more dense development project, and it was convenient for today for us to do the press conference here."

This comes after his housing task force made various recommendations to alleviate the housing crisis across the state.

“One of the recommendations was denser housing,” said Gianforte.

In a response letter to the task force, the Human Resource Development Council groups from across the state agreed with the task force findings when it came to the need to increase the supply of workforce or affordable housing. However, they disagree with the 2021 legislative session House Bill 259 that banned cities from using exclusionary zoning, saying the bill takes away local government control when it comes to zoning and housing regulations.

On Thursday, Gianforte had this to say about the role of local communities: “There are things local communities can do to remove barriers to affordable housing in terms of increasing affordable housing, in terms of increasing density."

He says that work to increase housing is done at both levels of government.

“Stuff appropriately will be done at the state level, and some should be done at the local level,” says Gianforte.

Gianforte says he’s ready to implement laws to increase housing once the 2023 legislature kicks off.

Comments / 15

Dave Frederick
3d ago

Give up on the affordable housing Greg Gallatin County has been sold out it’s a playground for the liberal elite regular people can’t compete

Reply(1)
6
Mary Spear
3d ago

denser housing is the typical east coast way of thinking... we regular people are struggling while they take more vacations and enjoy those car allowances while we regular people are denied emergency assistance thus become homeless... 😒

Reply(2)
4
Pamela Schaaf
3d ago

They can “call” for that all they want to! The big question is what are you going to do about it????

Reply(2)
5
Related
NBCMontana

Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Montana’s 8th Graders

I have a message to get across but I want to establish something first— I'm not a stuffed-shirt egghead here to talk down to you. I'm a radio DJ, but I'm not a how-do-you-do-fellow-kids type either, talking like "algebra is totally lit fam, frfr." I wouldn't waste my time writing that crap and I don't want to waste your time either. I'm writing this because you're Montana's future and I love this state.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
BISMARCK, ND
NBCMontana

Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth

HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
HELENA, MT
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Hugh McKean, House minority leader, passes away suddenly at 55

(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement. McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office. McKean, who was running for re-election, was first...
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill

MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
BELGRADE, MT
