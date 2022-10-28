ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KDRV

Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31

On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
GLENDALE, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass animal neglect suspect attends a pre-trial hearing

Grants Pass - Today Joseph Larue, the suspect, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors had five witnesses on the stand today. According to court records, joseph LaRue is facing 37 counts of various criminal charges all related to animal neglect at Pawsitive k9 solutions dog training and boarding in grants pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary

SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office wants information about hit-and-run

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help today to find a car and driver. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run Saturday, October 15, during the Stagecoach 5k/10k Run in Central Point, where a 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a runner with their passenger side mirror on the 2800 block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

