Return of Ashland Halloween costume parade shows off this theater town’s creative side
Queens, a Cowardly Lion and zombies gathered in downtown Ashland under sunny skies Monday afternoon for a Halloween parade in which original costumes, elaborate makeup and creativity made it clear: The stars of the show don’t wear a store-bought outfit in this southern Oregon city renowned for theater. The...
ijpr.org
Tue 8:30 | Watching the numbers as winter comes: health Q&A with Dr. O'Keefe
The masks are far less numerous and the hand sanitizer dispensers are not always refilled quickly, but COVID-19 is still out there. And the recent experiences of other countries--China tops the list--provide cautionary tales that the disease could rise again as winter sets in. We trimmed back our regular public...
krcrtv.com
Miles Isbell shook the Northstate with his death, now it is time to celebrate his life.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Miles Isbell shook the Northstate last week when he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Now it is time to honor and celebrate the life that he lived, with his Celebration of Life next Saturday. Miles' mother said that in Miles' last moments he was...
KDRV
Father hosts Halloween Bash in honor of daughter who passed away from brain cancer
ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland father is paying tribute to his daughter Saturday night. Eric Wood put together a Halloween Bash in honor of his daughter, Sarah Wood, who died in 2020 the day after Halloween from brain cancer. In her memory Eric decided to bring her love for Halloween...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
KDRV
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
oregontoday.net
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
KDRV
Grants Pass animal neglect suspect attends a pre-trial hearing
Grants Pass - Today Joseph Larue, the suspect, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors had five witnesses on the stand today. According to court records, joseph LaRue is facing 37 counts of various criminal charges all related to animal neglect at Pawsitive k9 solutions dog training and boarding in grants pass.
KDRV
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
KTVL
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into First Student bus
FORT VANNOY — The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a First Student bus which was en route to school on the 4800 block of Upper River Road in Josephine County Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the call...
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
klcc.org
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office wants information about hit-and-run
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help today to find a car and driver. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run Saturday, October 15, during the Stagecoach 5k/10k Run in Central Point, where a 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a runner with their passenger side mirror on the 2800 block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
