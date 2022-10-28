Read full article on original website
How to vote in Wisconsin 2022 midterms
Election day is Nov. 8 and will decide the fate of Wisconsin’s political future for years to come. Major races include; gubernatorial, U.S. senate, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. Ways to vote:. Absentee voting: All registered voters can request an absentee ballot. You can...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.” Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond. According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.
Major races on ballot for the 2022 midterms
The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner and important seats are up for grabs. Now I’m sure we’re all familiar with the candidates in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races thanks to the countless attack ads. We know Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels are vying for the state’s top chair. We also know Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are battling for a spot on the U.S. senate with the winner potentially tipping the balance. But who else is on the ballot?
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
