Police log: Multiple vehicle burglaries in Kimball Junction area believed to be linked

PARK CITY, Utah – On Wednesday, October 26, the Park City Police Department received several calls regarding vehicle burglaries in the Kimball Junction area. The string of burglaries is believed to be linked.

On West Pheasant Way in Kimball Junction, PCPD responded to a call regarding a male and female attempting to enter a vehicle. While deputies circulated the area, another vehicle burglary occurred. Several hours later, it was reported by a neighbor that a vehicle was stolen. The car was later recovered near the Canyon Creek apartment complex.

Deputies received yet another call for a vehicle burglary in the Kimball Junction area, this time on Lillehammer Lane. The complainant stated that between 9-10 a.m., her vehicle was left unsecured, and someone had stolen a cosmetic bag, four credit cards, $675 cash, and a Mac Book Air computer.

The complainant stated her credit cards were used at Walmart. Deputies responded to Walmart within minutes of the transactions but were not able to identify the suspect. Deputies reviewed the camera footage at Walmart but were unable to identify the suspect.

Lillehammer Lane was targeted twice, as later that evening, the third vehicle burglary was called in to police. PCPD responded, and a man reported that between 9:30-9:45 p.m.his vehicle was left unsecured and that someone entered the vehicle stealing a DeWalt lockout kit, cordless saw kit, two Makita kits, an impact drill combo, and a Makita cutoff tool. The items’ total value was approximately $2,400.

While PCPD has not yet identified the suspect, these are active cases, all believed to be linked. PCPD recommends locking your car and not leaving any valuables inside to deter break-ins.

