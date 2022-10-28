Read full article on original website
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
WISN
Milwaukee County executive doubling down: Former chief medical examiner retired, not fired
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke Monday about the confusion surrounding the sudden retirement of the former Milwaukee County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson. "The last thing I saw was a retirement letter that was signed by Dr. Peterson," Crowley said. Since his sudden retirement on...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30. The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in...
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
17-year-old killed in 7th and Keefe shooting
A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
wtmj.com
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.” Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond. According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing Ozaukee County girl has been found safe | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – A quick update on a 14-year-old girl authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI reported missing earlier today. According to the Sheriff at 7:20 p.m. the girl has been found safe. **Updated 10-31-22 @7:20pm**. Abigail has been located safe and reunited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
