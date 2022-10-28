ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nancy Pelosi's husband is expected to make 'full recovery' following successful surgery to repair a skull fracture after he was attacked in their San Francisco home

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNvS3_0iqe969S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zW7ei_0iqe969S00
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi walk the red carpet during the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 7, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Kris Connor/Getty Images

  • Nancy Pelosi's husband is expected to make a full recovery after he was attacked during a home invasion.
  • Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into the Pelosis' California home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
  • Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture he sustained in the violent assault.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi is expected to make a "full recovery" after he was attacked in their California home early Friday morning, the speaker's office said.

Just before 2:30 a.m. local time Friday morning, an attacker broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home reportedly searching for the House Speaker before the assailant "violently assaulted" her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with blunt-force trauma to his head and body. The House Speaker was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail at the time of the attack, according to authorities.

Nancy Pelosi's office released a statement about Paul Pelosi's condition later Friday afternoon, saying he underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and was also treated for "serious injuries to his right arm and hands," per the release. His doctors said he is expected to make a full recovery.

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents, and people around the country," Pelosi's office said in the statement. "The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David DePape, who is currently in police custody following the incident.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker had hazy political ties and fell down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories about COVID-19, the global elite, and election fraud, reports say

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Police identified David DePape, a 42-year-old Berkeley, California, resident as the suspect. Online activity from DePape showed he espoused conspiratorial views, according to reports. The suspected assailant of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Minnesota

"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

'Where is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi intruder wanted to know where speaker was before attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted early Friday morning at his residence, according to the speaker's office. A motivation for the attack is still under investigation, but the intruder asked "Where is Nancy" during the break-in and sought to restrain him, while “waiting for Nancy," CNN reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Nancy Pelosi was not near the residence at the time of the attack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband

Conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he's concerned about more attacks on lawmakers after Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in their home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

700K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy