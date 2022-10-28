ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here's Why Chicago's Top Doctors Are Concerned About Winter

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGo7g_0iqe8SHA00
Photo: Getty Images

Chicagoans have recently been urged to get all of their shots as the holiday season and impending Winter approach. According to WGN9 , Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health stressed the importance of getting the latest Covid19 booster during a news conference held on Friday. This information is provided in tandem with an increase of Covid19 cases reported this week. In addition to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra also mentioned the importance of getting the flu vaccine and booster shot this time of year.

"As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19. This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness. If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time. I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected. And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisians to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches," Vohra shared.

The press release also noted that both shots can be received at the same time for "maximum protection." These shots are available at various locations across the state.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
CHICAGO, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Sick employees among patient count in restaurant norovirus outbreak

An investigation into a norovirus outbreak among patrons of an Illinois restaurant has ended after identifying 173 people who became ill. The McHenry County Department of Health began the investigation into D.C. Cobb’s restaurant after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the business beginning in late August and running through mid-September.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

We could see a rise in COVID cases

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about the rise of COVID cases in Europe and when we could see it here. Then Dr. Most talks about the low vaccine numbers and why it is important to go get the shot. To wrap up Dr. Most and Dean spend some time talking about breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
CHICAGO, IL
News-Medical.net

Most adults seeking to lose weight overestimate the healthiness of their diet

In a small study, most adults seeking to lose weight overestimated the healthiness of their diet, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November

Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago.  After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: There’s a little Cpt. Queeg in all of us

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/31/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined this week by the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago Charles Lipson to discuss how nationwide violence will lead the a ‘red wave’ on election day, what happens when the GOP retakes the House, and why A Streetcar Named Desire is apropos in our current climate of chaos. Plus, Kasso wonders if Cpt. Queeg’s strawberries were ever found? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette

CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy