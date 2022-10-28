Here's Why Chicago's Top Doctors Are Concerned About Winter

Photo: Getty Images

Chicagoans have recently been urged to get all of their shots as the holiday season and impending Winter approach. According to WGN9 , Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health stressed the importance of getting the latest Covid19 booster during a news conference held on Friday. This information is provided in tandem with an increase of Covid19 cases reported this week. In addition to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra also mentioned the importance of getting the flu vaccine and booster shot this time of year.

"As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19. This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness. If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time. I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected. And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisians to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches," Vohra shared.

The press release also noted that both shots can be received at the same time for "maximum protection." These shots are available at various locations across the state.