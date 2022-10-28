Read full article on original website
Prayers and well wishes for beloved local football coach who collapsed during game
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Prayers and well wishes tonight after Burke County football coach Eric Parker collapsed at a game in Wayne County last night. Parker collapsed on the field during the first half of the Bears’ game. Tonight the community is coming together in prayer for him. Parker was taken by ambulance, then airlifted […]
Burke County Football Coach Collapses During Away Game
Burke County’s head football coach collapsed during a game versus Wayne County in Savannah yesterday. School officials say Coach Eric Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital in Savannah where he is reported to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit. There’s no word on what caused him to collapse or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents
The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle.
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing on field during game, BCPS releases statement
Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing on the field during his team's game in Wayne County.
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
6th Annual Holiday Market at the Marina returns
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 5th Street Marina is excited to host their annual Holiday Market down by the river. Every Sunday until December 18th. The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, people made their way out to the Fifth Street Marina enjoying...
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
Missing Georgia man's family '100 percent certain' his remains have been found
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Johnson County man released a statement after a body of a missing man was found on Saturday in Laurens County. The statement says they are sure that the body is that of Don Hightower, who went missing after leaving his sister's house in October 2021.
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities. Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities. An arrest warrant states that Miller had a...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody
UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
