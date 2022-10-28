ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, GA



wgac.com

Burke County Football Coach Collapses During Away Game

Burke County’s head football coach collapsed during a game versus Wayne County in Savannah yesterday. School officials say Coach Eric Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital in Savannah where he is reported to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit. There’s no word on what caused him to collapse or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School

A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

6th Annual Holiday Market at the Marina returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 5th Street Marina is excited to host their annual Holiday Market down by the river. Every Sunday until December 18th. The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, people made their way out to the Fifth Street Marina enjoying...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities. Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities. An arrest warrant states that Miller had a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody

UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

