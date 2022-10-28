Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
Four teens injured in serious crash late Monday night in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A violent crash in Issaquah sent four teenagers to the hospital. That Halloween night collision being blamed on speed. The crash happened in the Issaquah Highlands at about 11:15 last night. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver was speeding alongside another vehicle on Highlands Drive Northeast when...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
Use-of-force investigation underway after Everett officers fired Tasers during arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after Everett police officers reportedly deployed their Tasers while arresting a man who was later hospitalized. At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a “suspicious call” at 1510 Broadway in Everett. Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene...
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
q13fox.com
Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
Pierce County Sheriff’s office says armed robberies almost doubled
Pierce County has seen an increase of 96% in armed robberies between Jan. and Sept., according to Sgt. Darren Moss. Speaking to KIRO Newsradio on the Gee and Ursula Show, Moss said, “We’re up 96% compared to the last five years in the same timeframe. Anything above a 5% increase is high.”
'Guns for Gift Cards Exchange' hosted by Kirkland police
KIRKLAND, Wash. — For the third time this year, the Kirkland Police Department hosted a "Guns for Gift Cards Exchange" at its headquarters on Saturday. The goal is to make sure unwanted guns don't end up in the wrong hands. "Pretty cool idea, I would've did it for free...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store
'Brazen is the perfect word for it,' the Bellevue Police captain said.
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Knock Down Outbuilding Fire In Pinehurst Neighborhood
About 7:00 AM Monday morning Everett firefighters were called to a report of flames coming from an outbuilding in the 6500 block of Wetmore in central Everett. Engine 5 arrived to find a fully involved shed fire which they were able to quickly knock down. An investigator was called to try and determine the cause. There were no injuries.
