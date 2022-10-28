Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"

Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart: "With that trust Governor Burgum had in me, I hope to gain the trust and confidence of all the North Dakota citizens"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state public service commissioner who was appointed by North Dakota's Governor is sharing why she is running to be elected to the position in the upcoming November General Election. Sheri Haugen-Hoffart is a North Dakota Public Service Commissioner who was appointed in February of 2022 by...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
wdayradionow.com
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
wdayradionow.com
Chair of PSC recusing herself from Summit Pipeline decisions
(Bismarck, ND) -- The chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission is recusing herself from decisions on the site of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. Julie Fedorchak says she and her husband own land in Oliver County and previously signed a contract with Summit to store...
wdayradionow.com
NDGOP Chair: North Dakotans should be confident in upcoming election security
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota GOP is praising the recent work done by the state auditor's office on election integrity. “After reading the findings of this investigation, North Dakotans everywhere can be confident in that their vote will be cast and counted securely. Thank you to Josh for this comprehensive review and for working to protect our most cherished right," said NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schaefer in a statement released to WDAY Radio Sunday evening.
wdayradionow.com
Happy cows = happy cheese in SD! 11-1-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat Lloyd Metzger of Valley Queen Cheese factory in SD.
wdayradionow.com
11-01-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:26 - Epilepsy foundation of Minnesota Executive Director Glen Lloyd talks with Bonnie and Friends about Epilepsy Awareness Month. If you would like to make a money donation to the Epilepsy Foundation you can use this link here. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple,...
Comments / 0