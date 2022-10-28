Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota GOP is praising the recent work done by the state auditor's office on election integrity. “After reading the findings of this investigation, North Dakotans everywhere can be confident in that their vote will be cast and counted securely. Thank you to Josh for this comprehensive review and for working to protect our most cherished right," said NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schaefer in a statement released to WDAY Radio Sunday evening.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO