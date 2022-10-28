Read full article on original website
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations
It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
KWQC
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
wgil.com
Trick Or Treat 5p to 8p In Galesburg Tonight
Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat hours are from 5p to 8p in the City of Galesburg. Galesburg police chief Russ Idle joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the evening and safety. You can bring your kids to the Public Safety Building for treats from 5p to 7p.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
KWQC
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
KWQC
Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
KBUR
One person hospitalized after Muscatine shooting
Muscatine, IA- One person was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Muscatine. TV Station WQAD reports that Muscatine Police officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue at about 4 PM Sunday, October 3oth after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The man...
KWQC
Woman reported missing in Clinton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
etxview.com
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
wvik.org
Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder
On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
