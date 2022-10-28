ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

97X

The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations

It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
MOLINE, IL
wgil.com

Trick Or Treat 5p to 8p In Galesburg Tonight

Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat hours are from 5p to 8p in the City of Galesburg. Galesburg police chief Russ Idle joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the evening and safety. You can bring your kids to the Public Safety Building for treats from 5p to 7p.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

One person hospitalized after Muscatine shooting

Muscatine, IA- One person was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Muscatine. TV Station WQAD reports that Muscatine Police officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue at about 4 PM Sunday, October 3oth after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The man...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Woman reported missing in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

etxview.com

Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder

On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

One dead following Rock Island car crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

