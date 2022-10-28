Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
WSAW
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Stefon Diggs Ran Out of the Tunnel With the Packers Talking Trash to Jaire Alexander
VIDEO: Stefon Diggs versus Jahre Alexander in the tunnel.
Johnathan Hankins made big impact in Dallas Cowboys debut
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t know what exactly they were going to get when they traded for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week. On one hand he was a well established veteran who has built a reputation for being an immoveable object in the middle of the field. On the...
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inactive vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers can’t catch a break along the offensive line during the 2022 season. Elgton Jenkins, who moved back to left guard last week, is inactive against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Packers listed him as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Per...
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?
Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (concussion) won't return for Packers in Week 8
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson suffered a concussion early in the first quarter of action, and he will obviously be forced to miss the rest of the night. With Allen Lazard also sidelined, the Packers are down to Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure outside.
3 reasons Cardinals make the most sense for Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras is the best catcher set to hit the free-agent market, and the St. Louis Cardinals make the most sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Star. After a strong 2022 season, Willson Contreras is set to hit the open market, and there will be a plethora of interest in the 30-year-old catcher. In 113 games on the year with the Chicago Cubs, he had 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .243 batting average. This was good enough for him to make his third-career All-Star Game, and that too also heightens his value as a free agent.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1