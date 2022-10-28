Read full article on original website
Sade' Simone ❤️
4d ago
God bless those who stepped in to help & condolences to her family she was a beautiful young lady 😥
9
Nita Jackson
4d ago
My sincere prayers and condolences to the parents and friends. Gone to soon little Angle..SIP
8
Lonnie Freise
3d ago
pray 🙏 for all involved..the nurses who responded so quickly.God bless the young lady who left way to soon.
3
valdostatoday.com
Arrested made for Brookwood Drive shooting
VALDOSTA – A 28-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested following a shooting on the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive. Arrested: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
WALB 10
APD needs help identifying car hijacking suspects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery. The carjacking happened at the Zaxbys on North Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 22, according to the police report. The victim told police that they were held at gunpoint by three or four men.
valdostatoday.com
Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL. Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident. Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Michael Taylor, 26...
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
wfxl.com
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
valdostaceo.com
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell on a New Program for Notification
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell of the Valdosta Fire Department talks about the Neighbors by Ring app that helps keep citizens informed. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WALB 10
Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
Man arrested for assault of city bus driver
ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.
douglasnow.com
Broxton man charged after allegedly fighting police officer
Bobby Dewayne Moore of Broxton is now facing more than 30 years in prison after he allegedly hit a Broxton Police Department officer and threatened the lives of other officers on the scene. He is also accused of assaulting a female by hitting her multiple times in the head and putting a lit cigarette out on her cheek.
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County
OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
