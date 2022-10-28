ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5

Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3

Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget

The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year

Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico

The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Oct. 28-29, 2022

The Warriors overcame a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Wesco North/South crossover game. The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the Week 10 playoffs, one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs. Edmonds-Woodway stats:. Steven Warren Jr.- 13 for 21 passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns.
EDMONDS, WA

