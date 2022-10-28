Read full article on original website
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3
Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.
Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget
The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2
The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. The event is open to the...
EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico
The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Cross country K-8 end-of-season winners
College Place Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s K-8 cross country meet Oct. 11.
High school sports roundup for Oct. 28-29, 2022
The Warriors overcame a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Wesco North/South crossover game. The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the Week 10 playoffs, one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs. Edmonds-Woodway stats:. Steven Warren Jr.- 13 for 21 passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
