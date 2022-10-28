Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
Some rail strikes called off after talks – though others will still go ahead
A rail union has called off planned strikes at Network Rail (NR) following progress in talks.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to strike on Saturday November 5, Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9, running alongside industrial action short of a strike.The union has now formally withdrawn notices for all strike action and action short of a strike involving thousands of workers at NR.Be in no doubt – if Network Rail fail to make sufficient progress to resolve this dispute, we will not hesitate to call further industrial action to protect our brilliant membersLuke Chester, TSSAThe...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: MP seeks talks over 'shocking' rail service
An MP who was forced to sit on the floor during a recent train journey has said she will be seeking talks over Avanti's West Coast Mainline service. Conservative Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said she would be talking to the new rail minister over the "shocking" service. The...
BBC
Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action in Glasgow
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. About 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, started a week of action on Monday. While on the picket line, the Unite union announced...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways issues warning to Aylesbury and Amersham travellers ahead of strike
Chiltern Railways has urged people in Aylesbury and Amersham to only travel by train if "absolutely essential" ahead of planned strike action. Members of the RMT union are set to walk out on November 5, 7 and 9 in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions. The train...
BBC
Strong winds cause travel disruption and power cuts across Hampshire and Dorset
People across Hampshire and Dorset have faced widespread disruption following high winds from Storm Claudio. Hovercraft crossings remain suspended, while trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth were ordered to slow down in case of falling trees and debris. Homes and businesses, including parts of the New Forest and the Isle...
Royal Mail workers union calls off planned strikes after legal challenge
Planned strikes by Royal Mail workers in the next two weeks have been called off after a challenge by the company. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are involved in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. A series of strikes has taken place in recent weeks and more had been planned on 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 November.
BBC
Royal Mail staff call off planned strike action
Planned strikes by Royal Mail workers in the next two weeks have been called off after a challenge by the firm. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are involved in a dispute over pay and conditions. The CWU said it had decided to withdraw industrial action notices for the...
BBC
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC
Cumbria coalmine decision delayed until after COP27
A decision on whether to go ahead with a new coal mine in Cumbria has been delayed for a third time. The decision was expected by 8 November, but it has been pushed back until after next week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and...
BBC
Probe launched into cause of Blairgowrie laundrette blaze
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire that destroyed a laundrette premises in Perthshire. Nine fire engines were dispatched to the blaze at Blair's Laundry in Blairgowrie's Emma Street on Friday evening. More than 40 firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze. Witnesses reported...
BBC
Leeds Bradford Airport: Night flight limits exceeded, say campaigners
Campaigners have said Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) broke operating rules by running 600 more night flights than agreed during 2022's summer season. Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) said the extra flights took place between March and October. Leeds City Council confirmed it had received a complaint and...
BBC
Faults found on a quarter of Scotland's electric vehicle chargers
Almost a quarter of Scotland's public charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) have developed faults, BBC analysis has found. Snapshot data of almost 2,300 chargers installed using Scottish government grants uncovered issues at 535 units. Transport Scotland said it would review the data but its own measurements suggest only a...
Royal Mail tables new offer in pay and conditions dispute
Royal Mail has proposed a new offer aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have staged a series of strikes in recent weeks, with more planned next month.The company said the offer is worth 9%, including a 7% salary increase over two years, plus a lump sum payment of 2% this year.It said in a statement: “The offer is subject to agreeing a programme of change with the CWU, including changes to Sunday working, start times and flexible working, so that Royal Mail can re-invent and compete in the growing parcels market.”Royal...
BBC
NHS Scotland in a perilous situation, says doctors' union
Scotland's NHS is in "a perilous situation" amid a staffing and funding crisis, according to the chairman of the doctors' union. Dr Iain Kennedy said urgent action was needed to tackle workload pressures ahead of a potentially "terrifying" winter period. It comes after Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf admitted NHS...
BBC
Cricket Scotland investigating 43 racism claims after review
Cricket Scotland has confirmed it is investigating 43 allegations of racism against 27 people. It is also examining alleged claims of racism made against two clubs and two regional associations. The move follows an independent review which found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist. It...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment recovery continues week after crash
Several rail lines are expected to be closed "well into November" after a train carrying cement derailed, engineers have warned. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on 21 October. Of the five wagons that came off the track, two have...
BBC
Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee
Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Drivers were forced to turn back from the...
