Detroit News
Selfless Adam Erne jumps onto top line, provides 'heavy game' for Red Wings
Detroit — There was no automatic belief that Adam Erne was going to be a regular in the Red Wings lineup heading into this season. On paper, there were a lot more forwards than roster spots. Though Erne appeared likely of getting a spot on the roster, it might have been as an extra forward, getting into the lineup sparingly.
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Matt Luff back on the ice after 18 stitches following puck to the face
Buffalo, N.Y. — Matt Luff isn't a big fan of blood, so this wasn't ideal. Luff was hit on the side of his mouth Saturday night with a shot puck against Minnesota. Luff immediately looked and felt around his face to assess the damage. The news wasn't good. "I...
Detroit News
'We didn't show up': Thompson's six-point night leads Sabres past Wings, 8-3
Buffalo, N.Y. − The Red Wings didn't get any treats for Halloween, that's for sure. Tage Thompson, the rising young Buffalo Sabres star, kept delivering the Wings whatever candy it was you hated to get going door to door (candy corn obviously a popular answer), on a frustrating night in Buffalo.
Detroit News
Former Pistons coach Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team
Memphis, Tenn. — Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”. The school announced Brown's move on Sunday, saying...
Detroit News
Rogers: With Hockenson trade, Lions go deeper into rebuild mode, but higher draft picks will help
A week ago, when throwing her support behind coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp made sure to emphasize the magnitude of the team's rebuild, characterizing it as a teardown. Little did we realize there were still walls days away from being knocked down.
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Detroit News
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins
Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Detroit News
Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball
Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
Detroit News
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year extension with Pistons
Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic's short-term future in Detroit is no longer in question. The eight-year veteran forward has reportedly agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move is a clear message that Bogdanovic is an integral piece in the Pistons'...
Detroit News
Mike's mailbag: Pistons-Bucks matchups, Cunningham's assertiveness and rotations
Milwaukee — The Pistons are coming off their best win of the season after snapping a five-game losing streak with a victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. Now, they're setting their sights on their road series against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (5-0), whom they'll play twice this week...
Detroit News
Pistons snap five-game skid with win over defending champion Warriors
Detroit — In what was perceived as the most unlikely game to win at this juncture of the Pistons’ brutal schedule, they weathered a 36-point third quarter by the reigning NBA champions with their own offensive explosion. Detroit produced 37 points of its own in the third quarter...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again
Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Detroit News
Four Downs: Another close Lions loss, future options at DB and looking forward to Jameson Williams
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last year, around this time, Lions coach Dan Campbell had a postgame revelation that he needed to get rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved in the offense. It took a couple more weeks to fully execute that plan, but by the end of the campaign, St. Brown was established as the go-to weapon in the passing attack, hauling in eight or more receptions the final six weeks of the season.
Detroit News
House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions
Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Detroit News
Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach
Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as Buffalo handed the Packers their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire...
