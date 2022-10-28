ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen suffer shock early exits in Dortmund

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4CPp_0iqe4nI300

Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen suffered shock first-round defeats at the European Championship in Dortmund.

World number two Price lost 6-4 to Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez , 65 places below him on the PDC Order of Merit.

Rodriguez produced the biggest win of his career amid new health concerns over his daughter, who has suffered from heart problems.

“I’m shaking. I can’t believe I’ve beaten the world number two,” Rodriguez told ITV4.

“I wasn’t coming because my daughter went back to the hospital two days ago.

“But a few hours before the game my missus told me they were back at home. So that was a big relief.”

Rodriguez secured victory with a 100 checkout and will meet world number one Peter Wright – who beat Ryan Meikle 6-2 – in round two.

There was another upset as Chris Dobey claimed a first career win over Van Gerwen, the world number three.

The Dutchman stormed back from 4-2 down to lead 5-4, but Dobey showed admirable composure to level and then take the deciding leg.

Jonny Clayton beat local favourite Gabriel Clemens 6-4, while Portugal’s Jose de Sousa completed a comfortable 6-1 win over Martin Schindler.

Dave Chisnall averaged 107 to beat Stephen Bunting 6-0 and whitewash his fellow Englishman for the second consecutive time at a major tournament.

Bunting had failed to take a leg off Chisnall at the Masters in Milton Keynes at the beginning of the year.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, the 2020 World Matchplay champion, was an impressive 6-2 victor over Daryl Gurney.

The first four legs were shared before the Belgian raced away to record a match average of 101.53.

Ross Smith booked a second-round date with Van den Bergh by rolling off four successive legs to defeat Masters champion Joe Cullen 6-4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayBorussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielderJude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.The Telegraph reports new Aston Villa managerUnai Emery has signed the longest managerial contract in the club’s history, at four-and-a-half years. Emery has won the Europa League four times as a manager and was convinced to...
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday in the final round of group stage games, though only the visitors have anything to play for.Group E started with the Blues losing in Croatia, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Graham Potter brought in. The new boss has stabilised matters and three straight wins have proven enough to guarantee top spot and a place in the last 16.Dinamo have not won another European game since then though and need victory here to have a chance of finishing third and heading into the Europa League, though they’ll...
The Independent

Man City vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City host Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night in one of the week’s less-stressful encounters across the final round of games.Group G is already done and dusted, with head-to-head records meaning no side can now change position among the quartet - which leaves City through to the last 16 as group winners and their Spanish visitors heading into the Europa League.The last time they met, a 4-0 thrashing got City’s group campaign off to a fine start and they haven’t really skipped a beat, despite a couple of draws, to progress with relative comfort.Sevilla have changed...
The Independent

‘The reaction I wanted’: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has never doubted Liverpool’s quality and was pleased by the way his side bounced back from their latest setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.Having gone closer than any side in English football history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, things have gone awry since just falling short in the Premier League and Champions League at the end of last season.Klopp’s Jekyll-and-Hyde side lost 2-1 at home to embattled Leeds on Saturday evening, leading him to reject talk that this Liverpool squad had reached the end of its useful lifespan.The German’s team responded to that loss with a...
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy