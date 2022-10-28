ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally United is coming back – Man City boss Pep Guardiola seeing rival revival

By Ian Parker
 4 days ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals United are on their way back to the top as the battle for Champions League places gets harder.

Guardiola is trying to make City only the second side – after United – to win three consecutive titles in the Premier League era and believes the spirit in the camp is better than it was the last time they had the opportunity in the 2019-20 season.

But he said the task has only grown harder with the likes of United, Liverpool, Arsenal , Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all scrapping for top-four places.

And Guardiola expects United, who have taken 20 points from a possible 27 since suffering back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign, to challenge all the way in that fight given the improvements his former Bayern Munich colleague Erik ten Hag has made at Old Trafford.

“I have the feeling United are coming back, finally United is coming back,” Guardiola said. “I’ve seen it on Thursday (the 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol), and against Chelsea in the first half (of the 1-1 draw last weekend).

“I said I like what I see of United right now. There will be a lot of teams like United fighting. That’s why you have to fight to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title.”

United, beaten 6-3 by City earlier this month, have won a record 20 league titles, but none since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

They have twice finished second since then, but were forced to settle for sixth last season after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the interim leadership of Ralf Rangnick.

After securing top spot in their Champions League group with Tuesday’s goalless draw away to Borussia Dortmund, City have three Premier League games left – starting with Saturday’s trip to Leicester – before the domestic season goes on hiatus next month for the World Cup.

Guardiola wants to use those fixtures to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, who go into the weekend two points above City after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last time out – the only points Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped other than a 3-1 loss to United at the start of September.

“I’m satisfied but there is one team that has been better,” Guardiola said of City’s position. “Today Arsenal would be champions. Coming from back-to-back (titles), the expectations coming from where we are after the previous back-to-back was really, really poor.

“This season is completely opposite. This part of the season is completely different, to qualify for the Champions League (knock-out stages) was the target. How many incredible top teams are out of the Champions League already, with one game left to decide everything?

“Then the league is there. We knew it’s not going to be decided before the World Cup. It’s never decided in October, November. Of course it’s important to finish as high as possible in the table.

“We have three games in our hands, points to play. I have the feeling these three games will say a lot about our – not future – but about what we want to do in the Premier League this season.”

Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?

Matchday six of the Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain. From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham...
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 and guaranteed top spot in Group E, but have one more hurdle to overcome.They host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night - the club who Thomas Tuchel lost to in his final match as manager before being replaced by Graham Potter.The Blues’ new boss had not suffered defeat since appointment up until the weekend, when Chelsea were thrashed by his former club Brighton, so bouncing back in quick order will be a priority even if the result will not affect them in any real way.Dinamo need a win to have...
Is Man City vs Sevilla on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Group G is already wrapped up in this season’s Champions League and Manchester City know they are through to the last 16 in first place, even ahead of their final match against Sevilla.The Spanish side, by contrast, will finish third behind Borussia Dortmund - meaning it’s Europa League action for them in the new year, with FC Copenhagen unable to catch them, either.Jorge Sampaoli will want to see his side put in a good performance as he looks to improve what has been a dismal season so far, with the Andalucian side in the bottom three in LaLiga.For...
‘The reaction I wanted’: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has never doubted Liverpool’s quality and was pleased by the way his side bounced back from their latest setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.Having gone closer than any side in English football history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, things have gone awry since just falling short in the Premier League and Champions League at the end of last season.Klopp’s Jekyll-and-Hyde side lost 2-1 at home to embattled Leeds on Saturday evening, leading him to reject talk that this Liverpool squad had reached the end of its useful lifespan.The German’s team responded to that loss with a...
Rangers end dismal Champions League campaign with unwanted record after Ajax defeat

Rangers were left with an unwanted Champions League group stage record after a 3-1 defeat to Ajax at Ibrox.On another damaging Euro night for the Light Blues, Steven Berghuis put the Dutch visitors head in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th minute with the home side, admittedly stricken by injury and suspension, again looking well short at the elite level.Gers skipper James Tavernier scored a late penalty but substitute Francisco Conceicao soon restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.It meant that – after six Group A defeats out of six – the Govan side have a...
