Ariana Grande reveals new look for film adaptation of Wicked

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago
Ariana Grande has revealed her dyed-blonde hairstyle she is sporting for the film adaptation of the hit West End show, Wicked.

The 29-year-old shared pictures of her hair to Instagram, with fans gushing over how “blondiana just shattered the internet.”

Grande is set to play Glinda the Good Witch in the Wizard of Oz-inspired tale, which will be split into two different movies

Each film will be released on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, according to Director Jon Chu.

