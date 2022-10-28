More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.

