ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
New York Post

Bono is headed on a book tour in 2022. Tickets aren’t cheap

In 2014, Apple gave iTunes users U2’s newest album, “Songs of Innocence,” free of charge. Eight years later, their lead singer and frontman Bono is embarking on a short tour promoting his new memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” and let’s just say…tickets are not on the house.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian Johnson Hopes for More AC/DC Music

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he hopes the band will reconvene to make more music. Their last outing was Power Up, released in November 2020 but completed two years earlier. It came after the veteran group’s leader, Malcolm Young, died in 2017. In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson...
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
Louder

Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023

More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy