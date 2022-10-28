Read full article on original website
Related
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
New York Post
Bono is headed on a book tour in 2022. Tickets aren’t cheap
In 2014, Apple gave iTunes users U2’s newest album, “Songs of Innocence,” free of charge. Eight years later, their lead singer and frontman Bono is embarking on a short tour promoting his new memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” and let’s just say…tickets are not on the house.
Win Concert Tickets for A Year from the Capital Region’s Classic Rock Station!
At Q1057 and 1035 we love concerts! We love talking about them, attending them and most of all, we love giving tickets away...to YOU!. Q1057 and 1035 gives YOU the chance to win 'Concert Tickets for a Year'! Win tickets to each of the Q1057 and 1035 Classic Rock Concerts in the Capital Region is 2023!
Brian Johnson Hopes for More AC/DC Music
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he hopes the band will reconvene to make more music. Their last outing was Power Up, released in November 2020 but completed two years earlier. It came after the veteran group’s leader, Malcolm Young, died in 2017. In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson...
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023
More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
Comments / 0