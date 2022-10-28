Read full article on original website
SC Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Tuesday to assist state and local recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian. McMaster's request comes following damage assessments from local officials and recovery staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The assessments...
McMaster declares November Family Caregiver Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster proclaims November as Family Caregiver Month throughout the state and encourages all South Carolinians to honor our seniors and recognize the vital role they play in communities across the Palmetto State. “We greatly appreciate Governor McMaster recognizing November as Family Caregiver...
Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Sisters of Charity Foundation of SC awards $837,000 in grants statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina has awarded grants totaling $837,000 to 100 nonprofit organizations throughout the Palmetto State, including three national groups serving S.C. statewide. Each organization is working to better the lives of those experiencing poverty in South Carolina. Since 1996,...
SC sees skyrocketing early voting turnout
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The stakes are high for the 2022 Midterm Elections with a number of issues pushing voters to the polls. The South Carolina Election Commission said since early voting opened on Oct. 24 with almost a quarter of million people who have already casted their ballots.
'No justice at all': Texas district attorney candidate slams progressive prosecutors
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — Amid surging concern about crime nationwide, many district attorney races, once considered down-ballot afterthoughts, have become hotly contested, high-interest political dogfights. Recently, much of the disagreement between candidates revolves around so-called "progressive" prosecution policies, which are often praised by Democratic lawmakers as a way to...
DHEC reports first child flu-related death of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday that the state has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season. “It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications...
SC already experiencing active flu season; Who's most at risk, and how to stay healthy
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) held a 30-minute statewide virtual media briefing to provide an update on flu, RSV and COVID-19. DHEC is partnering with the South Carolina Hospital Association, Medical University of South Carolina, Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center and McLeod Health to provide an across-the-state update of current risks of these respiratory illnesses and steps residents can take to reduce their risk of getting severely ill.
Average gas prices in South Carolina decreased last week according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last week there has been some relief for South Carolina drivers, according to a GasBuddy survey. In that span the average cost of gasoline in the Lowcountry has decreased by 5.4 cents and is averaging $ 3.21 a gallon. Throughout the state prices...
Powerball draws for $1 billion on Halloween night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball is looking to deliver a big treat this Halloween. Monday night's jackpot is $1 BILLION. The $1 BILLION jackpot is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history. If won, the winner can choose a cash payout of $497 million. In Saturday’s drawing, more...
Rain and storms likely with a warm-up for Halloween across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We still have rain in the forecast for Halloween on Monday, but the day won't look as gloomy or be as cool as the weekend. On Sunday, most of our area picked up some measurable rainfall - with nearly .20" at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Heavier...
