Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post hosting a hiring seminar this Saturday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police will host its next annual Trooper Hiring Seminar at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The seminar is geared towards helping those interested in joining the ISP and will run from 9 am until Noon. The seminar...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Eva Florence Russell
Eva Florence Russell, 92, of Mitchell, passed away on October 21, 2022, at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Paoli, IN to Diora (Willyard) Newlin and Paul Newlin on February 24, 1930. Eva was a graduate of Paoli High School in 1948. She married Floyd L....
wbiw.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG – Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with...
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants this week
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants for the next couple of weeks, or longer, depending on weather and workload. Residents are reminded if their water appears discolored, customers are advised to run their cold water until it clears.
Miraculously no one hurt after Indiana store collapse
It reportedly happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington releases Arts Feasibility Study report
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, in partnership with Trahan Architects, has released recommendations to advance the arts across the city. The study was recommended by the 2021 Waldron Recommendations Task Force and was part of the Recover Forward initiative to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
wbiw.com
Progress on Hopewell Neighborhood moves Bloomington toward greater diversity, sustainability, and affordability
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, Hopewell Steering Committee co-chairs Mayor Hamilton and Vi Simpson, along with members, and city staff received updates in a Hopewell Steering Committee meeting on the Hopewell Neighborhood project. Progress continues, with Phase 1 East demolition and site restoration that began in late August now complete....
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
Headstone for 5-year-old boy found in suitcase now bears his name
SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more. This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a […]
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
wbiw.com
A portion of Henderson Creek Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacement
BEDFORD – Henderson Creek Road from Humpback Bridge Road to Hickory Grove Road will be closed on Wednesday, November 2nd, and Thursday, November 3rd. Lawrence County Highway crews are closing the road to replace a culvert.
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
Comments / 0