Orleans, IN

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project

INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Eva Florence Russell

Eva Florence Russell, 92, of Mitchell, passed away on October 21, 2022, at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Paoli, IN to Diora (Willyard) Newlin and Paul Newlin on February 24, 1930. Eva was a graduate of Paoli High School in 1948. She married Floyd L....
MITCHELL, IN
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG – Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
The City of Bloomington releases Arts Feasibility Study report

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, in partnership with Trahan Architects, has released recommendations to advance the arts across the city. The study was recommended by the 2021 Waldron Recommendations Task Force and was part of the Recover Forward initiative to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale

Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
UTICA, IN
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Headstone for 5-year-old boy found in suitcase now bears his name

SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more. This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now

BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

