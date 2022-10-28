ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
fox16.com

SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded suspect in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon. The Sherwood Police Department reports the department SWAT team was called out to the area near the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove after a man barricaded himself inside when officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
SHERWOOD, AR
FOX 16 News

Standoff cancels Sherwood Halloween

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police asked homeowners to leave their Sherwood neighborhood this Halloween as authorities tried to arrest a person barricaded in his home. The incident unfolded on the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove. It was a busy Halloween, but there was not a costume in sight. The signs, the yards, and the houses all […]
SHERWOOD, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November

There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
CLARK COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy