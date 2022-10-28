Read full article on original website
KATV
Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Sherwood standoff ends Tuesday morning, neighborhood reopens
One Sherwood neighborhood has reopened Tuesday morning after Sherwood police said that a Monday morning standoff is over.
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pine Bluff man taken into custody after a security check for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Authorities were able to make an arrest over the weekend in connection with a stolen vehicle. The man they took into custody was determined to be driving a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen. The 41-year-old man, Jason Rhodes of Pine Bluff, was arrested...
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Teen arrested, facing DWI charge after crash at Beebe trunk or treat
A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated after police in Beebe said she crashed into a trunk-or-treat event Monday night.
KATV
Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
KATV
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
fox16.com
SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded suspect in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon. The Sherwood Police Department reports the department SWAT team was called out to the area near the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove after a man barricaded himself inside when officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
Standoff cancels Sherwood Halloween
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police asked homeowners to leave their Sherwood neighborhood this Halloween as authorities tried to arrest a person barricaded in his home. The incident unfolded on the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove. It was a busy Halloween, but there was not a costume in sight. The signs, the yards, and the houses all […]
Little Rock’s 70th homicide of 2022 ties deadly record, leaves residents heartbroken
Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
Family remembers daughter seven years after deadly White Co. car crash
For several families, Halloween night is not all fun and games. In fact, it brings back incredibly hard memories.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
