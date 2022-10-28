Read full article on original website
Related
Mötley Crüe Comments On Mick Mars' Retirement, Announces Replacement
Mick Mars' bandmates applauded his difficult decision to retire and thanked him for his invaluable contributions.
musictimes.com
Mick Mars Retired: Motley Crue Member's Last Concert Revisited After Shocking Announcement
Motley Crue lost one of its founding members after Mick Mars' retirement announcement. Fans of Motley Crue finally received good news after several postponements of the band's tours because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rockers took over the Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium show which served as the final stop of their scheduled stadium tour this year.
Comments / 0