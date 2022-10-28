ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kearney Hub

Hockenson to Vikings heads busy trade day

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

AP source: Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kearney Hub

McCaffrey does it all for 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Kearney Hub

Big 12 reaches media deals with ESPN, Fox

There is life after Texas and Oklahoma after all – and a nice TV extension, too. Fifteen months after the Big 12's obituary was written with the defection of the Longhorns and Sooners to the SEC, the once-embattled conference is looking at a new deal with ESPN and Fox.
NORMAN, OK

