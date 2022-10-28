Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Affirmative Action
The creator and star of 'Metamorphosis' talks about the new thriller. Jonathon Kimble talks about his new film premiering Nov. 5. American Ballet Theater makes their first trip ever to Toledo. Updated: 5 hours ago. The performance will feature 14 of the top young dancers in the country. Moment of...
fcnews.org
Swanton Halloween is a ‘Thriller’
Swanton had a fun-filled weekend of Halloween fun, including the Halloween Hoopla on Saturday afternoon. Above, dancers from Julie’s Dance Studio perform on Main Street to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Regular trick-or-treating followed the Hoopla on Saturday and Trick or Treehouse and other events were held Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Metropark.
toledo.com
Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo
Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
Tasty recipes for fall favorites
TOLEDO, Ohio — As fall gets into full swing, do you find yourself craving some of those seasonal favorites? Squash can star in all sorts of fall dishes. Check out these recipes from Chef Eric Kish of Rosie's Italian Grille. Kish showed WTOL 11's Diane Phillips how to turn fall's favorite produce into show-stopping dishes.
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
13abc.com
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
13abc.com
Toledo daycare takes extra steps to keep children healthy amid cold and flu season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season for colds, flu, RSV and COVID. Some daycares and schools are seeing a drop in attendance because of all those things. So what’s being done to help keep kids healthy? We checked in at a local child care center. As we...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
13abc.com
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Dia De Los Muertos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks spends time at the Jose Martinez Art Gallery to learn more about Dia De Los Muertos celebration happening in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
13abc.com
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo/Lucas County CareNet to help people enroll in both Medicaid or Marketplace health care plans. Our technical producer Eddie shows off his East Harbor Haunted House on the 2300 block of East Harbor Drive. Actor Anthony Michael Hall will host a screening of "Halloween Kills" at the Maumee Indoor Theater,...
13abc.com
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
13abc.com
Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
13abc.com
Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians. “It’s very difficult...
sent-trib.com
Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community
The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
