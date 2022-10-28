ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monclova, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Affirmative Action

The creator and star of 'Metamorphosis' talks about the new thriller. Jonathon Kimble talks about his new film premiering Nov. 5. American Ballet Theater makes their first trip ever to Toledo. Updated: 5 hours ago. The performance will feature 14 of the top young dancers in the country. Moment of...
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Swanton Halloween is a ‘Thriller’

Swanton had a fun-filled weekend of Halloween fun, including the Halloween Hoopla on Saturday afternoon. Above, dancers from Julie’s Dance Studio perform on Main Street to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Regular trick-or-treating followed the Hoopla on Saturday and Trick or Treehouse and other events were held Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Metropark.
SWANTON, OH
toledo.com

Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo

Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event

Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Tasty recipes for fall favorites

TOLEDO, Ohio — As fall gets into full swing, do you find yourself craving some of those seasonal favorites? Squash can star in all sorts of fall dishes. Check out these recipes from Chef Eric Kish of Rosie's Italian Grille. Kish showed WTOL 11's Diane Phillips how to turn fall's favorite produce into show-stopping dishes.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
TOLEDO, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Movie to be filmed in Lima

LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Dia De Los Muertos

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks spends time at the Jose Martinez Art Gallery to learn more about Dia De Los Muertos celebration happening in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Toledo/Lucas County CareNet to help people enroll in both Medicaid or Marketplace health care plans. Our technical producer Eddie shows off his East Harbor Haunted House on the 2300 block of East Harbor Drive. Actor Anthony Michael Hall will host a screening of "Halloween Kills" at the Maumee Indoor Theater,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians. “It’s very difficult...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community

The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH

An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

