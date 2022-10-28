ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted inside a warehouse in Pembroke Pines. The warehouse is located near 31st Avenue, Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen coming from an open bay door. According to fire rescue, a truck inside one of the bays of a recycling center went up in...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Hazmat crews contain propane gas leak in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews burned off fuel from a gas tank leak in South Florida. Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the propane gas leak along the 300 block of Prospect Road, Tuesday morning. Hazmat teams responded to the scene to try to get the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

USCG searching for missing diver off Hollywood Beach coast

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a missing diver. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank, Sunday afternoon. The USCG said they would search...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate the scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Anevnue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travelnoire.com

Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami

A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL

