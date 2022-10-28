Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted inside a warehouse in Pembroke Pines. The warehouse is located near 31st Avenue, Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen coming from an open bay door. According to fire rescue, a truck inside one of the bays of a recycling center went up in...
WSVN-TV
City officials meet with owner of Hialeah apartment building after ceiling collapse
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapsed, with no quick fix in sight, leaving families with no place to live, the building owner is meeting with city officials. A day after part of a walkway collapsed at a Hialeah apartment building, questions are being raised. On...
WSVN-TV
Hazmat crews contain propane gas leak in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews burned off fuel from a gas tank leak in South Florida. Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the propane gas leak along the 300 block of Prospect Road, Tuesday morning. Hazmat teams responded to the scene to try to get the...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out on first floor of apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a fire at an apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes. The fire ignited at the Canterbury Palms Apartments and was contained to the building’s first floor. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived to the apartment building at 3416 NW 29th St.,...
ecowatch.com
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
WSVN-TV
USCG searching for missing diver off Hollywood Beach coast
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a missing diver. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank, Sunday afternoon. The USCG said they would search...
WSVN-TV
Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
WSVN-TV
Residents evacuated after building partially collapses in Hialeah; officials deem building unsafe
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed a building in Hialeah unsafe after it partially collapsed. Residents at the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the damage where an upper level walkway fell. “Thank God there were no...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
WSVN-TV
One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate the scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Anevnue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
WSVN-TV
Man flying paramotor, other good Samaritans rescue woman after car plunges into SW Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan was flying high in the right place at the right time when he swooped in to help save a woman after her car ended up in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal. Cristiano Piquet said he started off his Sunday morning gliding in his...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for 81-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman. Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public for any information on Joyce Jucha. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
NBC Miami
Several People Detained After Shots Fired in Northwest Miami Neighborhood
A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade where officers said shots were fired the night before. Miami Police said they received a call around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday of shots being fired in the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue.
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
WSVN-TV
Small gas leak at Lauderhill restaurant prompts evacuation at shopping plaza
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews evacuated a shopping plaza in Lauderhill following a small gas leak at a restaurant, officials said. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the leak happened at the West Oakland Plaza strip mall along the 7500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday morning. Firefighters...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
WSVN-TV
Customer tells police she was raped at Mango’s on Ocean Drive; 2 employees named in complaint
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach hot spot is at the center of a police investigation after a woman claimed she was raped inside, and two employees have been named in a complaint. A large crowd gathered at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive to celebrate Halloween on...
