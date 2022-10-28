Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 114 which would “Change certain criteria for purchasing firearms, ammunition magazine capacity and a database of anyone purchasing firearms” “What this would do is it would require background checks, safety training and a fee for a permit to acquire firearms. And then state police maintains this permit firearm database. It criminally prohibits magazines of more than ten rounds. And so, this would prohibit a 30 round magazine and would say that you can’t have a magazine larger then 10 rounds. All of this is directed at trying to stop mass shootings and illegal use of firearms. And so, it creates this permit process which is very similar to what we do nowadays for concealed weapons. You know where you have to take a course and the local county sheriff has to sign off on it. This database would make it so that, if you had an outstanding warrant or say you had some kind of restraining order or if it seemed like you were a danger to yourself for mental health reasons, you would not be granted the permit and you could not legally buy the firearm.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO