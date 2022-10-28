Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
kwso.org
KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 1, 2022
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 114 which would “Change certain criteria for purchasing firearms, ammunition magazine capacity and a database of anyone purchasing firearms” “What this would do is it would require background checks, safety training and a fee for a permit to acquire firearms. And then state police maintains this permit firearm database. It criminally prohibits magazines of more than ten rounds. And so, this would prohibit a 30 round magazine and would say that you can’t have a magazine larger then 10 rounds. All of this is directed at trying to stop mass shootings and illegal use of firearms. And so, it creates this permit process which is very similar to what we do nowadays for concealed weapons. You know where you have to take a course and the local county sheriff has to sign off on it. This database would make it so that, if you had an outstanding warrant or say you had some kind of restraining order or if it seemed like you were a danger to yourself for mental health reasons, you would not be granted the permit and you could not legally buy the firearm.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 2, 2022
The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street. Today, the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
kwso.org
KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 31, 2022
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 113 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office” “This comes out of the walk outs of the 2020 legislature. Where the legislators didn’t want to vote on a bill on the carbon bill. So, the Republicans walked out. Previously, a decade before, the Democrats walked out. So, both parties have walked out at various times. This constitutional amendment would say that “if there are 10 unexcused absences, that legislator would not be able to run for office in the next term.” As a way of keeping them in the building, defines it as disorderly conduct. And it does not allow them, or it makes them actually stay on the floor so that they have to vote on a bill they wouldn’t want to vote on. So, it gets rid of the minority party’s technique of just walking out if they don’t want to vote on a bill.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 31, 2022
Warm Springs ECE will have their Lil Pumpkin Parade today at 10am for Trick or Treating. Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Zombie Walk at noon today. Everyone is welcome to come participate in or out of costume – going around on the Community Center Walking Path. Recreation is...
opb.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. The post Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Man shot and killed in Madras
Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Head-on crash between motorcycle and van leaves man dead on Highway 30
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between a motorcycle and a van left a man dead Wednesday afternoon on Highway 30, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the crash at milepost 66 near Rowena. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it drifted into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on with a Sprinter Van.
On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality
On the eve of a closely watched murder trial, the attorney for defendant Ian Cranston filed a motion to allow evidence claiming that the victim, Barry Washington Jr., made earlier gang-related references, while Washington’s mother said it was illegally obtained from her late son’s cellphone. The post On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Witness's account of Halloween murder in Madras
Trick or treaters scatter for safety as gunfire rings out in the streets in Strawberry Heights neighborhood A 24-year-old man is dead following a Halloween night shooting at the corner of Leisek Way and Maliah Avenue in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras. The name of the man who was killed was not released. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, police had not yet apprehended a suspect, which witnesses say drove off in a large white SUV. Strawberry Heights is a busy neighborhood with lots of children and on Halloween night many were out walking, and when the...
